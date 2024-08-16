Is Sauron an Elf in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2?

Sauron’s undergone a major glow-up in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power‘s second season, complete with pointy ears and golden locks. So, does this mean Sauron is an Elf in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2?

Is Sauron an Elf in The Rings of Power Season 2?

Sauron’s new look is a big part of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2’s pre-release marketing. The baddie’s rugged human “Halbrand” disguise is out, replaced by the Elven aesthetic of his new “Annatar” persona. Clearly, Rings of Power‘s Sauron is a shapeshifter like in Tolkien’s original canon (more on that later) – but has he gone full-blown Elf this time around? Yes and no. Sauron’s Annatar cover identity is certainly meant to evoke Elven characteristics (hence the ears), however, he’s actually posing as something more divine.

The future Dark Lord of Mordor is pretending to be an emissary of the Valar – the angelic beings who serve Middle-earth’s creator, Eru Ilúvatar, and sometimes intercede on his behalf. Sending the Wizards to ramp up the fight against Sauron? That was them. Sauron isn’t claiming to be one of the Valar in The Rings of Power Season 2, but by associating “Annatar” directly with them, he’s elevating himself above even High Elf status. He could even be framing himself as one of the Maiar – the cosmic entities the next rung down from the Valar.

So, yeah: Sauron looks like an Elf in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, but he’s working a bigger con than that!

Is Sauron an Elf in Tolkien’s Books?

No, not in his true form – but then, that’s also the case in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power‘s continuity. In both Tolkien’s OG canon and the Prime Video adaptation, Sauron is a Maia. That puts him in the same (broad) bracket as Saruman, Gandalf, and the other Wizards, as well as the Balrog fire demon. What the Maia look like when they’re not in physical form is unclear; when they’re not inhabiting a body, they’re usually invisible.

What about when Sauron masquerades as Annatar in Tolkien’s books: is he an Elf then? Maybe. Tolkien is a bit vague on the subject; he typically just describes Sauron’s appearance in Annatar mode as a “fair form” and well above average height (translation: he was hot and tall). Presumably, this translates to “Elf,” given they’re generally regarded as Middle-earth’s sexiest and tallest inhabitants (and no doubt find their own physical traits most appealing). Even so, there’s no conclusive proof Sauron looked like an Elf as Annatar.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 debuts on Prime Video on Aug. 29, 2024.

