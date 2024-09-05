What’s the Deal With the Rings of Power Season 2’s Tom Bombadil?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 4, “Eldest.”

Recommended Videos

Tom Bombadil makes his much-hyped debut in The Ring of Power‘s latest episode, “Eldest” – and casual viewers no doubt have questions about him! So, what’s Tom Bombadil’s deal, and does his portrayal in The Rings of Power Season 2 line up with J.R.R. Tolkien’s original Lord of the Rings canon?

The Rings of Power Season 2’s Tom Bombadil, Explained

Tom Bombadil appears early in The Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 4, after the Stranger stumbles across his cottage in Rhûn. This is a holiday home of sorts for Tom, and he’s living there while he investigates the evil that transformed these once idyllic lands into an arid wasteland. But as of Episode 4, Tom has a new focus: prepping the Stranger for his inevitable showdown with Rhûn’s self-declared ruler, the Dark Wizard. Tom’s not much of a fighter himself, but even he knows that if the Dark Wizard and Sauron join forces, it’ll be bad news for Middle-earth. As such, he’s decided he’s the guy to get the Stranger up to speed on all things magic. And based on the stars that guided the Stranger to Tom’s cottage, the divine powers in Middle-earth agree!

Related: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Who Plays Tom Bombadil in Season 2?

That’s all well and good – but what is Tom Bombadil? A Wizard (or Istar) like the Stranger? An emissary of the angelic Valar (as Sauron is pretending to be over in Eregion)? No and no. Indeed, Tom’s something altogether different, although he’s not exactly forthcoming about his true nature. All he offers is that he’s “Eldest” – that is, the oldest living being in Middle-earth. He refers to stars as “newcomers” and recalls (among other things) the first raindrop and acorn. So, based on this info – together with Tom’s mastery of all things outdoors – he’s an immortal guardian of the natural world, if not a personification of nature itself. But that’s just an educated guess; not even Tolkien supplied a definitive origin for Tom!

Is Tom Bombadil Different in the Books?

Yes, Tom Bombadil is a very different character in Tolkien’s writings. Admittedly, The Rings of Power stays true to some aspects of Tom’s character. As in the show, Tolkien’s Tom is a creature of unknown origin who’s fond of singing and channels his power over nature through verse. He’s also not very hands-on when it comes to the war against Sauron. Like his live-action counterpart, the Tom Bombadil of the books isn’t a warrior (although he does defeat the Barrow-wights in The Fellowship of the Ring). It’s not a huge stretch to imagine Tolkien’s version of Tom taking an interest in Rhûn’s blighted landscapes, either.

Related: Is Sauron an Elf in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2?

That said, Tolkien never described Tom Bombadil leaving his Old Forest home, or giving much of a fuss about anything beyond its borders (except for the Ents). By extension, Tolkien’s Tom doesn’t just sit on the sidelines during the War of the Ring; he straight-up isn’t interested in it. He doesn’t even seem capable of comprehending its potential impact on the woodlands he so dearly loves! So no, Tom’s depiction as a mentor figure to the Stranger in The Rings of Power doesn’t really track with the whimsical character Tolkien envisioned.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 is currently streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping Thursdays.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy