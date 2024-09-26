The Rings of Power: Did Sauron Use [SPOILER] for the Nine Rings’ Creation in the Books?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 7.

Some fans guessed it and The Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 7 just confirmed it: Sauron incorporated his blood into the Nine Rings. So, why did Sauron use his blood for the Nine Rings’ creation, and did he also do this in J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings books?

Why Does Sauron Use His Blood for the Nine Rings’ Creation in The Rings of Power?

The big hint that something was off with the Nine Rings’ raw materials arrived late in The Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 6. Here, Sauron (in his Annatar disguise) presents Celebrimbor with a canister containing enough Mithril to finish forging the rings. The kicker? As viewers, we already know that King Durin III knocked back Sauron’s request for more Mithril earlier in the episode. So, either Sauron stole some of the legendary metal on his way out, or he gave Celebrimbor something else, instead. Thanks to Episode 7, we now know the latter is true. It turns out Sauron used his magic powers to disguise his own blood as Mithril, which Celebrimbor unwittingly worked into the Nine.

Why did Sauron add his blood into these rings? While the reason isn’t explicitly stated on screen, it’s not hard to guess. All the Rings of Power – even the less innately tainted Elven Rings – contain a binding spell devised by Sauron. That’s the whole point of them: once Sauron forges the One Ring, he’ll be able to use said spell to exert control over the other ringbearers. Or that’s the plan, at least. But in The Rings of Power Season 2, Sauron realizes that the spell alone may not be enough. The Elves remain unaffected by their rings, while King Durin III’s Dwarven stubbornness means he’ll be difficult to control outright. But if Sauron pours his blood – his very evil essence – into the Nine Rings? The already corruption-prone Men he gives them to won’t stand a chance!

Does Sauron Use His Blood For the Nine Rings’ Creation in the Books?

No, Sauron’s blood isn’t mingled into the Nine Rings’ metal in the books – or if it is, Tolkien never says so. Indeed, Tolkien doesn’t really go into much detail about the Nine’s design or manufacture in The Lord of the Rings or associated works. All we really know is that they do exactly what Sauron hoped they would: enslave their owners, transforming them into the Nazgûl. But blood seemingly has little to do with it.

The same goes for the rest of the Rings of Power; Tolkien doesn’t mention Sauron’s blood anywhere. That said, Sauron does channel his will and power – his essence, effectively – into the One Ring. So, The Rings of Power is presumably foreshadowing this with its depiction of the Nine’s origin. Filmmaker Peter Jackson toyed with a similar idea during production of his big-screen Lord of the Rings trilogy, devising an ultimately unused scene where Sauron stabs his palm while making the One Ring.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 is currently streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping Thursdays.

