The Rings of Power: Is Morgoth’s Crown a Big Deal in the Books?

The Rings of Power Season 2’s latest installment, “Where Is He?”, hints that Adar has big plans for the crown that once belonged to Sauron’s boss, Morgoth. It’s all suitably ominous – but is Morgoth’s crown a big deal in The Lord of the Rings scribe J.R.R. Tolkien’s books, too?

Morgoth’s Crown in The Rings of Power, Explained

Morgoth’s crown first appears in The Rings of Power Season 2 during Episode 1’s opening flashback. We don’t know it at the time, but the headgear Sauron picks out for his ill-fated coronation ceremony was originally his former master’s. It looks the part, too; the crown’s spikes are so sharp, Adar uses them as a weapon to stab Sauron in the back! True, it’s maybe a bit smaller than you’d expect from a fallen Vala‘s crown, but according to Adar in Episode 6, that’s because Sauron had it resized for his own (presumably smaller) head. As a result, Morgoth’s crown should also fit Adar’s noggin, however, he’s got little interest in wearing it. Instead, he apparently wants to combine the crown with Galadriel’s Ring of Power, Nenya, to create a Sauron-killing superweapon!

How much of the above applies to The Lord of the Rings and associated works? A decent chunk. Tolkien describes Morgoth as wearing an iron crown in both The Lord of the Rings and The Silmarillion. His version of Morgoth also sets the Silmarils in said crown, just as Adar says in Season 2, Episode 6. Adar’s remarks about the Silmarils being cut free also lines up with Tolkien’s lore, although this doesn’t happen all at once as the proto-Orc implies. So far, so book-accurate – but what about all that stuff about combining Morgoth’s crown and a Ring of Power? That’s where The Rings of Power and OG continuity part ways. Tolkien doesn’t ascribe any magical powers to Morgoth’s crown and (as covered below) it probably wasn’t in any condition for super-charging with a ring by the Second Age, anyway!

What Happens to Morgoth’s Crown in the Books?

It’s destroyed – or more accurately, “repurposed.” Following Morgoth’s defeat at the end of the First Age, the Valar’s forces take him prisoner. As part of this, they yank his crown off his head, pry out the two remaining Silmarils (legendary hero Beren previously removed the third), and hammer it into a collar. This goes around Morgoth’s neck while he awaits his final punishment.

So, according to Tolkien’s canon, Morgoth’s crown doesn’t exist anymore – not in its original regal form, at least. Adar’s dialogue in Season 2, Episode 6 seemingly acknowledges this discrepancy, indicating that in The Rings of Power‘s continuity, the collar story is simply a legend.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 is currently streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping Thursdays.

