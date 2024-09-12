The Rings of Power: Who Are Eärendil, Beren & Tuor in Lord of the Rings Canon?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 5, “Halls of Stone.”

Sauron shouts out three Middle-earth legends in The Rings of Power Season 2’s latest entry: Eärendil, Beren, and Tuor. So, who are they, according to Lord of the Rings canon?

Rings of Power Season 2’s Eärendil, Beren & Tuor Reference, Explained

Eärendil, Beren, and Tuor come up in The Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 5 when Sauron is trying to convince Celebrimbor to forge rings for Men. Citing examples of Men’s capacity for heroism, he rattles off the trio’s names — but that’s it. So, if you’re a casual Lord of the Rings fan, you’re probably wondering who these guys are! Don’t worry: we’ve got you covered.

Let’s start with Beren since he’s the oldest. His exploits in the First Age — not to mention his romance with Elf maiden Lúthien — rank among the true highlights of the era. Born into a royal house, Beren lost his entire family during the war against Sauron’s former boss, Morgoth. He waged a guerrilla campaign against Morgoth’s forces until the dark lord put a bounty on his head. Beren bailed on his homeland, stumbled upon Lúthien, fell in love, and set out on an impossible quest — stealing a Silmaril gem from Morgoth’s crown — to satisfy Lúthien’s disapproving father. Epic adventures followed, culminating in Beren and Lúthien literally overcoming death, before living out mortal lives together.

Next up is Tuor. This was a mortal so impressive that one of the angelic Valar picked him as his personal messenger to the Noldor Elf-clan, warning them of an imminent attack by Morgoth’s forces. Tuor gets the job done, but the Noldor’s High King, Turgon, ignores him. Disaster ensues; however, Tuor makes it out alive with Turgon’s daughter (now Tuor’s wife), Idril. Together, they lead the surviving Noldor to safety. Eventually, Tuor and Idril set sail for the Undying Lands (Tuor’s heroic actions earned him entry to this otherwise Elf-only paradise).

Finally, there’s Eärendil. Technically, he’s only half human, as he’s Tuor and Idril’s kid. Specifics notwithstanding, he’s a mariner who played a major role in Morgoth’s defeat. It’s thanks to him that the Valar finally intervened and straightened things out in Middle-earth. Eärendil is also the father of Elrond and Elros. So, both Arwen and the Númenórean line of kings (including Aragorn) are descended from him.

Why Doesn’t Rings of Power Cover Eärendil, Beren, and Tuor’s Backstory?

There are two reasons The Rings of Power doesn’t cover Eärendil, Beren, and Tuor’s Backstory. The first is that there’s not really time for Sauron to deliver a history lesson in The Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 5. What matters is Sauron’s attempts to manipulate Celebrimbor, not recapping largely unrelated events from the First Age. Viewers up to speed on Middle-earth lore will appreciate the references. Everyone else will get the general point Sauron’s making: some Men are worthy of Rings of Power.

The second reason Eärendil, Beren, and Tuor only get namechecked in Season 2 is more mundane: rights issues. Amazon MGM Studios is only legally allowed to adapt material from The Lord of the Rings and its appendices. Anything from J.R.R. Tolkien’s wider canon is off-limits. This includes most of Beren and Eärendil’s stories, and pretty much everything Tuor-related. So, even if the Rings of Power creative team had wanted to include more info about these characters, they couldn’t!

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 is currently streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping Thursdays.

