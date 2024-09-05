The Rings of Power: Does Míriel Get Her Sight Back in the Books?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 4, “Eldest.”

Recommended Videos

We’re four episodes into The Rings of Power Season 2 and Míriel is still blind – is there any hope her condition will improve? Does Míriel eventually get her sight back in J.R.R. Tolkien’s original Lord of the Rings books?

Míriel’s Blindness in The Rings of Power, Explained

To recap, Míriel loses her eyesight in The Rings of Power Season 1, Episode 7 (ironically titled “The Eye”). Númenor’s queen regent was rescuing some Southlanders in the aftermath of Mount Doom’s eruption when she caught a face full of burning hot ash. She initially keeps her injury a secret, but the cat’s out of the bag before too long.

It’s yet another less-than-stellar outcome from Míriel’s disastrous expedition to Middle-earth in Season 1, and it has major repercussions for her arc in Season 2. Backlash against the lives lost across the sea jeopardizes Míriel’s position as ruler of Númenor, and her physical vulnerability further weakens her authority. She’s now been dumped as the island kingdom’s monarch in favor of her shady chancellor, Pharazôn.

So, will things turn around for Míriel? Does she get her sight back in Tolkien’s books? Nope – but then Míriel doesn’t lose her sight in the books, either! According to Tolkien, Míriel never ventures to Middle-earth and therefore doesn’t run afoul of any volcanic ash. As far as anyone knows, she has 20/20 vision her entire life. So, if J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay do ultimately decide to rehabilitate Míriel’s peepers, it’ll be entirely their call, not Tolkien’s.

Related: The Rings of Power: What Happens With Isildur and Estrid in the Book?

What Happens to Míriel in the Books?

Tolkien doesn’t really go into detail about Míriel (or Tar-Míriel, to use her regnal name) in his writings. We know that her cousin, Pharazôn (later Ar-Pharazôn), forces her to marry him as a way of leapfrogging his way to Númenor’s throne. Tolkien also notes that Míriel’s unwanted hubby renames her Ar-Zimraphel (because that’s the kinda guy he was). But what her life was like beyond that is more or less a mystery.

Related: What’s the Deal With the Rings of Power Season 2’s Tom Bombadil?

Míriel’s death is another story, however. In The Silmarillion, Tolkien mentions that, according to legend, Míriel made a beeline for Númenor’s sacred mountain, Meneltarma, as a gigantic wave came crashing down upon the island. Presumably, she wanted to make peace with the divine powers before the end. Unfortunately, Míriel’s plan didn’t pan out and the wave caught her before she reached the summit.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 is currently streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping Thursdays.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy