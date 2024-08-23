Who Is Adar in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?

Mordor’s current landlord, Adar, is one of the most enigmatic characters in Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. So who exactly is Adar, and what’s his game plan in The Rings of Power Season 2?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s Adar, Explained

Adar is one of the Moriondor: the first Elves that Sauron’s boss, Morgoth, corrupted into Orcs (or Uruks). So, he’s essentially a proto-Orc and retains several Elven characteristics. Notably, Adar has a less monstrous appearance and isn’t burned by sunlight like regular Orcs. Adar’s status as one of Middle-earth’s OG goblin-men has given him a paternalistic outlook towards his younger brethren; “Adar” literally means “father” in Sindarin Elvish.

This is why he betrayed (and tried to kill) Sauron before The Rings of Power‘s main narrative. The dark lord treated the Orcs as disposable minions, and Adar wasn’t having it! Actor Sam Hazeldine, who portrays Adar in Season 2, unpacked his character’s Orc rights activism in a recent Entertainment Weekly interview. “[Adar] doesn’t see himself as a villain,” Hazeldine explained. “He’s just trying to protect his children, the Uruk […] from the genocide, whether that would be from Sauron, who sees them as cannon fodder, or from the Elves.”

Is any of this in J.R.R. Tolkien’s original Lord of the Rings canon? Not really. For one thing, Adar doesn’t exist in the books. The Rings of Power showrunners J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay invented him for the Prime Video adaptation. What’s more, Tolkien never officially settled on an Orc origin story (nor did he come up with the “Moriondor” term). That said, he did put forward the idea that the Orcs are ex-Elves, and it gradually caught on. Aside from The Rings of Power, Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings film trilogy also treats the “corrupted Elves” origin as canon.

What Is Adar’s Mission in The Rings of Power Season 2?

So, that’s Adar’s deal—but what’s he up to in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power‘s second season? According to Hazeldine, Adar starts Season 2 rudderless. He created an Orc oasis, Mordor, in Season 1, which means he’s already accomplished his primary goal. That said, Hazeldine also teased that Adar won’t sit around navel-gazing for long.

“[A]t the beginning of the season, Adar is kind of in an existential crisis,” he said. “Because he doesn’t really know what to do next. Sure, they’re going to have to deal with various attacks, but he’s finished what he set out to do. He took on the responsibility of caring for these children of his and finding them a home, and now he’s done that. This sets up his call to adventure in Season 2.”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 premieres on Aug. 29, 2024.

