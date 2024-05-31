The new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power showcases the Middle-earth show’s many returning characters – including the recast Adar. So, who plays Adar in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2?

The Rings of Power Season 2’s Adar Actor, Explained

English actor Sam Hazeldine plays Adar in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2. He replaces Joseph Mawle, who portrayed the proto-orc in Season 1. Hazeldine has been active on the stage and screen for over 20 years. His earliest credited TV work was on British police procedural Prime Suspect in 2003. He landed his first film project – a bit part in Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason – the following year. Meatier roles soon followed in the likes of Peaky Blinders, The Last Duel, Slow Horses, The Sandman, The Witcher, and Masters of the Air.

Hazeldine’s experience with genre fare will no doubt set him in good stead for The Rings of Power Season 2, and he’s taken over one of the show’s plumb roles. Many critics and fans singled out Adar as one of the first season’s best characters, thanks in no small part to his nuanced characterization. Ostensibly one of The Rings of Power Season 1’s main antagonists, Adar is nevertheless a far more sympathetic character than the show’s other villains (including Charlie Vickers’ Sauron). Indeed, the corrupted elf is essentially an orc rights activist – which Hazeldine should have fun with in Season 2.

Why Did The Rings of Power Recast Adar in Season 2?

Nobody apart from Joseph Mawle and Amazon MGM Studios knows exactly why the Adar role was recast for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 – and they’re both staying quiet. For its part, Amazon soft-pedaled Mawle’s exit by listing Hazeldine as Adar’s actor in a wider Season 2 casting announcement in December 2022. Mawle subsequently confirmed his departure on X (formerly Twitter).

“I loved my time exploring Middle-earth and diving into Tolkien’s mythology,” he wrote in a two-post thread. “I’m so honored that the character was liked. He cared deeply about telling you his story. Though as an actor it remains my wish, my job description, to explore new characters and worlds. Wishing all the best to cast and crew for [Season 2], I’ll be cheering you on from the sidelines.”

Notably, Mawle’s post didn’t mention whether he quit The Rings of Power or was let go. But regardless of who instigated the recasting process, Amazon reportedly knew it was in the market for a new Adar before Season 1 had even premiered!

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 premieres on Prime Video on August 29, 2024.

