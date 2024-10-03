The Rings of Power: What Powers Does Sauron Actually Have?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 8.

Recommended Videos

The Rings of Power Season 2 sees Sauron cut loose with a seemingly endless array of superhuman abilities. So, what exactly are Sauron’s powers in The Rings of Power, and are they the same as in J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings books?

What Powers Does Sauron Have in the Rings of Power?

Sauron demonstrates his supernatural talents right from the jump in The Rings of Power Season 2, surviving multiple fatal stab wounds in Episode 1’s opening flashback that “kill” his physical form. All he needs is the life force of few plants and animals – and eventually a poor peasant woman – and he’s back on his feet in a new body! One episode later, Sauron shows off his knack for shapeshifting, reconfiguring his Halbrand disguise into the quasi-angelic Annatar alias to hoodwink Celebrimbor. These powers also come into play in Episode 8, when the dark lord impersonates multiple characters during his big showdown with Galadriel. So, if all he could do was cheat death and copy others’ likenesses, Sauron would pose a very real threat to Middle-earth’s heroes.

Related: The Rings of Power Season 2 Ending, Explained

That’s not the full extent of his arsenal, however. Throughout The Rings of Power Season 2, Sauron also unleashes intense, prolonged hallucinations on Celebrimbor. Unlike everyone else in Eregion, the Elf-smith remains blissfully unaware of Adar’s attack until late in the game. Sauron’s mental powers are also great enough that he can create “doors” into his enemies’ minds, reading their thoughts and even controlling their actions (depending on how great his hold over them is). He’s also strong enough to lift a full-grown Elf off the ground, and can perform impressive feats of telekinesis with small hand movements. And to cap it all off, Season 2 implies that Sauron’s very presence infects Middle-earth with darkness! Bottom line? He’s not an opponent anyone should take lightly!

Are Sauron’s Powers the Same in the Books?

Yes and no. Certainly, all the shapeshifting stuff is true to Tolkien’s version of Sauron in The Lord of the Rings and associated works. What’s more, Tolkien describes the Lord of Mordor recovering from the destruction of his physical form, although the body horror-lite resurrection process is exclusive to The Rings of Power. Tolkien likewise makes a point of Sauron’s domineering, probing mind, which tries (unsuccessfully) to invade Galadriel’s noggin in the books. You could also argue that the sinister atmosphere Sauron creates as he regains his strength in Tolkien’s writings is akin to his virus-like nature in The Rings of Power Season 2.

Related: The Rings of Power: Why Does Adar Transform in the Season 2 Finale?

But as to Sauron’s small screen super strength and telekinesis? That’s more of a grey area. For one thing, Tolkien doesn’t really cover Sauron’s physical might. Having said that, in the books, Elendil and Gil-galad go head-to-head with the dark lord and win (at the cost of their own lives). This arguably indicates that Sauron isn’t that much stronger than a taller-than-average Númenórean and a High-Elf. Meanwhile, telekinetic abilities could count as general magic, which Sauron has extensive knowledge of in Tolkien’s lore (as he does in The Rings of Power).

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 is currently streaming on Prime Video.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy