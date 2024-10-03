The Rings of Power Season 2 Ending, Explained

Warning: The following article contains major spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 8.

The Rings of Power‘s second season just wrapped up – and a lot goes down in the eighth and final episode. It’s enough to leave casual Middle-earth fans scratching their heads, so we’ve explained the biggest developments from The Rings of Power Season 2’s ending below!

Why Do the Stoors Call the Stranger ‘Grand-Elf’?

The Stranger finally learns his name in The Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 8 – and its origins are rooted in a big mix-up. After he saves the Stoors from the Dark Wizard, they christen him “Grand-Elf.” As Nori explains, the sheltered halflings have never seen an elf before, so they mistake the tall, magic-wielding Stranger for one. In a subsequent meeting with Tom Bombadil, the Stranger divines that the peoples of Middle-earth will eventually address him by a slightly different handle: Gandalf. So, The Rings of Power Season 2’s ending officially settles the debate over the Stranger’s true identity. The Dark Wizard’s deal is still up in the air, however…

Where Are Nori and Poppy Going?

Nori and Poppy have signed up to help the Stoors with their first-ever migration. Their ultimate destination: the Sûzat – better known to The Lord of the Rings fans as the Shire. So, assuming Nori, Poppy, and the Stoors remain part of the Rings of Power‘s narrative, Season 3 (or later) will likely cover the founding of the Hobbits’ idyllic homeland.

What Is Kemen up to in Pelargir?

Kemen and his Númenórean cronies are transforming Pelargir from a colony into a fortress. Any Southlanders who wish to keep living there are required to pay rent in the form of timber from the local forest. What’s the wood for? Building a new Númenórean armada (a sign that Ar-Pharazôn will ramp up his largely undisclosed plans in Season 3). And if that’s not enough, Kemen also refuses Isildur’s request to take Estrid back to Númenor, pumping the breaks on the pair’s burgeoning love affair.

What Happens to Míriel in Númenor?

Early on in The Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 8, Ar-Pharazôn declares Míriel and her supporters, the Faithful, traitors. Apparently, they’re all in league with Sauron (despite zero hard evidence to that effect). In response, Elendil rushes to Míriel’s side to escort her to Middle-earth. But she turns him down, opting to stay and stand trial (as seen in Season 2’s epilogue). Before they part, Míriel gives Elendil his iconic sword, Narsil, and encourages him to embrace his destiny as a leader across the sea.

Is Durin IV King of Khazad-dûm Now?

Not necessarily. While Durin III’s death should mean his eldest son automatically ascends the throne, The Rings of Power Season 2 finale reveals that a succession crisis is brewing. Apparently, several Dwarf-lords dispute Durin IV’s status as Durin III’s preferred heir and have put forward claims of their own – including Durin IV’s own brother! Expect the looming struggle for control of Khazad-dûm to play a key role in Season 3, with the Dwarven Rings serving as the ace up Durin IV’s armor-clad sleeve.

Why Do the Orcs Betray Adar for Sauron?

Because Adar treated them terribly. The proto-orc’s arc this season essentially saw him transform into Sauron 2.0. He’s so fixated with protecting his “children” from the dark lord that he resorts to the same cannon fodder-style battle tactics. The knock-on effect is that the orcs are fed up with Adar by the time they encounter Sauron in Episode 8. As such, all the so-called “Great Deceiver” needs to do is exert his legendary charisma during an off-screen chat with his would-be assailants, and they’re back under his command. That’s bad news for Adar, who’s promptly taken out by his former followers in a callback to Sauron’s earlier betrayal in Season 2’s opening flashback.

Is the Final Scene Set in Rivendell?

Yep, Elrond, Galadriel, Gil-galad, and the survivors from Eregion are indeed in Rivendell during The Rings of Power Season 2’s final scene. This is never explicitly stated on screen, however, dialogue in Episode 8 – as well as Tolkien’s canon and the Middle-earth map – confirm that this valley is the future location of Elrond’s famous haven. Presumably, the outpost itself will be up and running in Season 3!

Does The Rings of Power Season 2 Have a Post-Credits Scene?

No, The Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 8 doesn’t have a mid or post-credits scene. Whatever set-up there is for Season 3 happens within the narrative proper, so feel free to exit after the final fade-out!

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 is currently streaming on Prime Video.

