The Rings of Power: Who Is Morgoth (And Why Does He Matter?)

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 7.

Recommended Videos

A key scene in The Rings of Power‘s latest episode sees Sauron open up about his painful past with Morgoth – while still leaving plenty about his former master unsaid. So, who exactly is Morgoth, and why does he matter in The Rings of Power Season 2?

Who Is Morgoth in The Rings of Power Season 2?

Morgoth is (as noted above) Sauron’s one-time boss and Middle-earth’s first dark lord. Originally known as Melkor, he’s a fallen Vala: a god-like spirit second only to Eru Ilúvatar – the supreme being in J.R.R. Tolkien’s fictional universe. As detailed in The Lord of the Rings prequel The Silmarillion, Morgoth (along with his fellow Valar and the less powerful Maiar) created the world under Eru Ilúvatar’s direction. Morgoth did his best to mess with the process, although his efforts to corrupt creation ultimately fit within a wider divine plan he didn’t comprehend.

Related: The Rings of Power: What Is the Secret Fire in Lord of the Rings Canon?

Yet you can’t keep a good villain down, and Morgoth subsequently entered Arda (of which Middle-earth is part) and started causing ruckus. We’re talking wars so destructive, they literally reshaped the map! But eventually, the Free Peoples of Middle-earth (with a little help from the Valar) defeated Morgoth, whose efforts to pervert the physical world throughout the First Age sapped a decent chunk of his powers. Even so, he nevertheless succeeded in permanently tainting the world. Pretty much every evil action Tolkien writes about is therefore indirectly his fault. So, in short, Morgoth is Middle-earth’s version of the Devil.

Why Does Morgoth Matter in The Rings of Power Season 2?

Obviously, Morgoth’s actions are important to The Rings of Power‘s backstory – but why is the baddie himself still being namechecked in Season 2? After all, his downfall happened a long time before the show’s main narrative. But the thing is, the fallout of Morgoth’s dark deeds is so severe that it’s still guiding characters in the Second Age. Notably, Sauron’s self-professed motivation in Season 2, Episode 7 is to reverse the damage his ex-employer did to Middle-earth. (Incidentally, Sauron also recalls being tortured by Morgoth during their time together, something Tolkien never mentioned).

Related: The Rings of Power: What Are the Silmarils (& Why Do They Matter)?

Relics from Morgoth’s reign of terror are still a factor in Season 2, as well. Indeed, Adar’s big plan for defeating Sauron involves somehow combining Morgoth’s crown with Galadriel’s Ring of Power to create a superweapon. Again, this plot point is exclusive to The Rings of Power continuity; Tolkien didn’t attribute any magical properties to Morgoth’s headgear. Heck, for all we know, Adar simply assumes the crown is special! But either way, he – like several other Season 2 players – still hasn’t forgotten Morgoth.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 is currently streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping Thursdays.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy