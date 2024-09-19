The Rings of Power: Do Elendil & Míriel Get Together in the Books?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 6, “Where Is He?”.

Elendil and Míriel’s romantic vibes are stronger than ever in The Rings of Power Season 2’s latest episode, “Where Is He?” – but do they get together in J.R.R. Tolkien’s original Lord of the Rings canon?

Elendil & Míriel’s Rings of Power Relationship, Explained

While The Rings of Power Season 1 makes it clear Elendil is one of Míriel’s most loyal subjects, Season 2 repeatedly hints that the pair’s feelings run deeper than that. This is especially true in Season 2, Episode 6, “Where Is He?”, when Míriel visits Elendil in his cell prior to his impending trial by sea, and later, when she takes his place during the ancient ritual. All signs point to them getting together – not least of all because Míriel and Elendil are both unattached in The Rings of Power‘s continuity. Elendil’s a widower (his wife drowned sometime before Season 1), while Míriel has seemingly never married. So, unlike Season 2’s Isildur/Estrid coupling, there’s no pesky other halves getting in the way!

That’s the show; what about the books? Elendil/Míriel shippers will be disappointed to learn that there’s no basis for this romance in The Lord of the Rings novels or associated works. Tolkien doesn’t record any encounters between Elendil and Míriel in the books, romantic or otherwise. It’s possible – likely even, given Elendil’s noble lineage – that they move in the same circles. And they’re definitely alive at the same point in Middle-earth’s timeline, which doesn’t hurt their chances of falling in love. But ultimately, Tolkien is pretty clear about who these two end up marrying, and it isn’t each other.

Who Do Elendil & Míriel Marry in the Books?

Okay, so who do Elendil and Míriel wind up with, then? Well, Míriel ties the knot with Pharazôn – but not by choice. Pharazôn forces the union, even though cousins shacking up is forbidden under Númenórean law. Why is he so eager to put a ring on Míriel’s finger? Because it’s the only way for him to usurp the throne out from under her (there’s no Great Eagle for him to exploit in the books). It works, too. Pharazôn takes control of Númenor, shunting Míriel to the sidelines until her eventual death.

What about Elendil? He’s not a widower in Tolkien’s OG canon – or at least, there’s no mention of his wife drowning in any of the books. That said, Tolkien didn’t really write much about Elendil’s partner. We don’t even know her name! Similarly, we don’t know whether she died in Númenor or accompanied her hubby to Middle-earth following the island kingdom’s downfall. Either way, she’s the only Mrs. Elendil mentioned in The Lord of the Rings lore!

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 is currently streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping Thursdays.

