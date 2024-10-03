The Rings of Power: What ‘Door’ Are Galadriel & Sauron Talking About in Season 2’s Finale?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 8.

Sauron and Galadriel’s showdown in The Rings of Power Season 2’s finale culminates in the pair trading words about a mysterious “door.” So what door are Sauron and Galadriel talking about, and is it part of J.R.R. Tolkien’s original Lord of the Rings canon?

Galadriel and Sauron’s ‘Door’ Discussion in Rings of Power, Explained

The duel between Galadriel and Sauron midway through The Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 8 is about more than just swordplay. There’s an intense psychological component to the fighting, thanks to Sauron’s signature mind games. The pair have barely locked blades before Sauron starts trying to undermine Galadriel’s resolve, dragging up their supposed similarities and lingering emotional connection. He even engages in a bit of shapeshifting – assuming multiple forms, include his Season 1 “Halbrand” disguise – to wrongfoot his opponent. Finally, Sauron introduces the “door” concept. “I see you. I know your mind,” he says. “The door is still open.” “The door is shut!” Galadriel snarls in response.

What door is this, exactly? A metaphorical one. Sauron is using lyrical wording to describe his mental dominance over Galadriel. At various points in The Rings of Power Season 2’s earlier episodes, Galadriel acknowledges that the dark lord established a foothold in her mind while masquerading as Halbrand in Season 1. So, when Sauron introduces the idea of a “door” in Episode 8, that’s his way of reminding Galadriel that he can still read her like a book. Or so he thinks; Galadriel’s defiant reply (and subsequent escape) suggests she’s now free of Sauron’s mind whammy!

Does The Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 8’s ‘Door’ Exist in the Books?

Yes. In The Fellowship of the Ring, Galadriel speaks of a “door” in her mind that, if breached, would give Sauron influence over her. The key difference is that Sauron never succeeds in gaining entry into the Lady of Lórien’s head in the books. She has at least some sense of Sauron’s intentions, however. Here’s what Tolkien has Galadriel say on the subject: “I perceive the Dark Lord and know his mind, or all of his mind that concerns the Elves. And he gropes ever to see me and my thought. But still the door is closed!’

This statement tracks with Tolkien’s wider canon, in which Sauron and Galadriel never forge the kind of intimate relationship depicted in The Rings of Power Season. On the contrary, The Lord of the Rings and associated works portray Galadriel as wise to Sauron’s “Annatar” act from the beginning (the Halbrand alter-ego she falls for in The Rings of Power is exclusive to the series).

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 is currently streaming on Prime Video.

