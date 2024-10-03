The Rings of Power: Why Does Adar Transform in the Season 2 Finale?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 8.

One of the The Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 8’s more memorable moments sees Adar switch back to his original, Elven appearance. So, why does Adar transform in the The Rings of Power Season 2’s finale, and does it align with J.R.R. Tolkien’s original Lord of the Rings canon?

Why Adar Transforms in The Rings of Power Season 2’s Finale

Halfway through The Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 8, Galadriel turns herself into Adar’s orcs. They bring the Elven warrior before their master, who promptly sends them away. Why does Adar dismiss his followers so quickly? Because they probably wouldn’t approve of his new look. As soon as the orcs are gone, Adar – who starts the scene with his face away from camera – reveals that he’s wearing Galadriel’s ring, Nenya, which has restored his original Elf form. “It would seem even wounds that have endure an age can sometimes yet be healed,” Adar observes, as he turns to face Galadriel. So, the cause of Adar’s transformation is clear: it’s Nenya’s doing.

The Lord of Mordor’s transformation isn’t permanent, though. After musing on his past life (and unspoken Elven name), Adar removes Nenya and slowly reverts to his familiar, proto-orc likeness. And that’s just the way Adar likes it, too. He’s got zero interest in living as an Elf again; his sole goal is to kill Sauron and live out his days in piece alongside his orc “children.” Unfortunately for him, Sauron has already swayed the orcs to his side, and they stab their “father” to death before the scene is done. This brings an end to Adar’s tragic two-season arc – but at least we get to see his Elf-form before he goes!

Can the Three Rings Heal People in the Books?

Not exactly. While Tolkien doesn’t really dive into the Three Rings’ full capabilities in The Lord of the Rings or associated works, he never mentions them healing people. That said, Tolkien does describe them as the most powerful rings, outside of the One Ring itself. He also portrays the Three as reversing the decay of time – essentially, a form of healing – in places such as Rivendell and Lothlórien.

As such, Galadriel’s ring treating battlefield injuries or even centuries’ old disfigurement in The Rings of Power Season 2 isn’t a massive stretch. You could even argue that Nenya is innately geared towards first aid due to its “Ring of Water” status. Water is the element of life, after all. Still, don’t go searching Tolkien’s writings for references to the Elven Rings healing someone, because you won’t find any!

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 is currently streaming on Prime Video.

