Ahsoka’s Age in Every Star Wars Show

Ever since Ahsoka premiered on Disney+, the question of Ahoska Tano’s age during the show that bears her name has been asked almost as much as the question of why one of her lightsabers is shorter than the other, or why they’re now white. Even fans who have seen Ahsoka basically grow up on screen, from Star Wars: The Clone Wars to Star Wars Rebels might be a tad confused about how old Ahsoka really is during her show. That’s partly because Star Wars has always played fast and loose with timing, preferring to give approximate times instead of specific ones. There’s also the fact that we don’t know for sure when Ahsoka is set, thanks to conflicting answers from Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni regarding The Mandalorian’s timeline. However, there is one thing that helps us narrow down Ahsoka’s age in a way we haven’t been able to pinpoint other things: We know when she was born. As such, here’s the age of Ahsoka in every Star Wars show in which she’s appeared.

Tales of the Jedi Reveals When Ahsoka Was Born

Ahsoka appears in three episodes of the animated Tales of the Jedi. The first of those episodes, “Life and Death,” shows the birth of Ahsoka and gives us a clear timeline for Ahsoka’s age later on. According to the show, she’s born in 36 BBY. Tales of the Jedi also gives us a timeframe for when Ahsoka is taken by Master Plo Koon to Coruscant, 33 BBY – when Ahsoka is three years old.

What Is Ahsoka’s Age During Star Wars: The Clone Wars?

Ahsoka is assigned to be Anakin’s Padawan learner in 22 BBY, when she is 14 years old. Star Wars: The Clone Wars then follows Ahsoka and Anakin Skywalker until she leaves the Jedi Order in 19 BBY, at the age of 17. The third episode featuring Ahsoka in Tales of the Jedi shows her right after, during 18 BBY, when she is 18 years old, as she defeats an Inquisitor and joins the rebels.

Star Wars Rebels Showcases a More Mature Ahsoka

Star Wars Rebels picks up around 5 BBY, with Ahsoka’s fight with Darth Vader on Malachor taking place in 3 BBY, making her thirty-three years old. Then, during 1 BBY, when she’s thirty-five, Ezra Bridger pulls Ahsoka into the World Between Worlds. Technically, Ahsoka doesn’t actually age when she’s there, but for the sake of simplicity, let’s assume she does. That would make her 40 when she returns and teams up with Sabine to find Ezra, which happens in 4 ABY.

How Old Is Ahsoka Now?

Now we come to the problem of Ahsoka’s current age, and that, of course, depends on when Ahsoka actually takes place on the timeline. Depending on whether we want to believe Filoni or Favreau, The Mandalorian Season 3 is set somewhere around 9-12 ABY, making Ahsoka somewhere between 45 and 48 in the show named after her. Not quite the teenager we first met in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, but far from Yoda’s advanced age.

