Ahsoka Reveals What Happened to Ezra Bridger

Star Wars Rebels ended on an important question: What happened to Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn? It was never a matter of “if” we’d see these characters again. It was always “when.” We last saw them whisked away to places unknown by a pod of purrgil (hyperspace whales) at Ezra’s command, but until Ahsoka Episode 6, “Part Six: Far, Far Away,” we had no idea where they were or what they’ve been up to. Now, both characters are back in the fold and ready to rejoin the fight, with Ahsoka finally revealing what happened to Ezra and Thrawn.

What Happened to Ezra Bridger After Star Wars Rebels

For years now, Ezra and Thrawn have lived in exile on the desolate planet Peridea, the mostly abandoned homeworld of the witches of Dathomir. Ahsoka has made it abundantly clear that Thrawn is busy preparing for his return from exile, but Ezra’s whereabouts remained a closely guarded mystery.

As it turns out, Ezra has been living with a nomadic, crab-like aliens known as Noti since the end of Star Wars Rebels. Sabine happens upon one of these creatures after escaping a band of raiders, eventually reuniting with her lost friend and beginning to make good on her promise to bring him home. Sporting a healthy beard and a broad smile, actor Eman Esfandi brings the animated Jedi to live-action life with brilliant clarity.

Fans have been waiting for Ezra’s return since Rebels concluded back in 2018, but Dave Filoni and the big wigs over at Lucasfilm have kept his fate — and his whereabouts — under lock and key. Now that we know what happened to him, we can begin speculating about the size and nature of his role moving forward, and it’s clear now his story is far from over.