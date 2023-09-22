The matter of Ahsoka’s lightsabers has become one of particular interest for fans of the new Disney+ series, Ahsoka. It might take a lot of background information – and many more episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels than most people have consumed to even understand why Ahsoka’s lightsabers are white in the new series, much less why she wields two. However, the answer to the question of why one of Ahsoka’s lightsabers is shorter than the other is pretty straightforward.

Just as her first lightsaber wasn’t actually white, Ahsoka didn’t start out fighting with two lightsabers. However, one of the benefits – or drawbacks – of having Anakin Skywalker as your Master, was the level of combat training Ahsoka received. Star Wars: The Clone Wars never really explains why or where Ahsoka got her second lightsaber, but sometime in the middle of the third season of the show, Ahsoka obtains her second lightsaber and starts fighting with it.

Why One of Ahsoka’s Lightsabers Is Shorter in Star Wars Is Pretty Simple

Ahsoka’s shorter lightsaber, called a shoto blade, might be ubiquitous with Ahsoka these days, but she wasn’t the first person in the Star Wars universe we’ve seen wield one. In fact, the lightsaber Yoda wields in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones is a shoto blade. This makes sense, as Yoda’s height made it hard for him to wield a regular lightsaber.

However, for Ahsoka, the smaller shoto blade is more than just the most convenient lightsaber, it is a decision that can be traced back to the aggressive style of fighting Anakin Skywalker instilled in her. The shorter lightsaber works more or less like a dagger, and the dual blades serve to give someone trained in double lightsaber wielding (Jar’Kai), like Ahsoka is, a constant advantage in lightsaber duels.

Ironically, Ahsoka’s shoto blade isn’t the only thing of note regarding Ahsoka’s dueling technique. Ahsoka’s reverse grip is also worth mentioning, not just because of how very few lightsaber wielders use the technique – but also because this is another one of those tiny details Star Wars has never seen fit to fully explain.

At least Ahsoka’s shorter lightsaber does have a canon reason that makes sense – even if it is just that it makes her a cooler, more distinctive fighter. But considering she had to survive the Clone Wars as not just a Padawan, but Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan, her unconventional but effective fighting style being her master’s biggest lesson is a net positive for the galaxy far, far away.

