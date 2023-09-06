Where Ahsoka Is at the End of Episode 4

Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 4, “Part Four: Fallen Jedi,” ends on a surprising note, with the titular hero ending up in a strange place that only some Star Wars fans will recognise: the World Between Worlds. If you’re still wondering just what that means and how Ahsoka ended up there at the end of the latest episode of the Star Wars Disney+ series, here’s the answer.

What Happens to Ahsoka in Episode 4

Ahsoka’s fourth episode has its titular protagonist falling into the ocean after being overpowered by Baylan Skoll. She’s not wounded on the way down, but it’s a long fall, and there’s no sign of her in the water. It’s a little worrying, though if Darth Maul can survive being chopped in half, there’s no reason to assume she’s dead. It’s quite a cliffhanger to end the episode on. Except that’s not the end.

Instead, a little later, we see Ahsoka waking in the World Between Worlds. There, she she comes face to face with her former master, Anakin Skywalker, looking less crispy than he used to. And that’s where the episode ends.

What Is the World Between Worlds in Star Wars?

The World Between Worlds was first featured in Season 4, Episode 13, of Star Wars Rebels and is a mystical dimension that, through the Force, is “a pathway to all time and space.” If you think that sounds like an excuse for a bit of time travel, you’re right. In Rebels, Ezra Bridger used the World Between Worlds’ portals to rescue Ahsoka from her duel with Darth Vader and a potential death at his hands. So she’s a little familiar with the place.

It’s not the Jedi afterlife, as far as has been explained so far. Though given that Palpatine was intent on controlling the World Between Worlds, there may well be more to the dimension than we yet know. As for the presence of Anakin Skywalker, maybe the World Between Worlds’ connection to the Force has allowed him to reach out from beyond death to save her. An alternative explanation could be that “Anakin” is still Vader, in his time, and he’s attempting to use the place to save Padme (the closing music is a bit ominous).

I suspect that, like a few elements of Star Wars, the World Between Worlds will be whatever the story needs it to be.