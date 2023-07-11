New Ahsoka Trailer Has a Huge Rebels Reunion & Reveals Thrawn

Lucasfilm has revealed the full, official trailer for Ahsoka ahead of its Disney+ premiere date on August 23, and it is the most Star Wars-looking thing since Andor, albeit in exactly the opposite way of Andor. The latter show was grounded, cerebral, and dedicated to elevating what Star Wars can even be. Meanwhile, Ahsoka is a lightsaber extravaganza that just revels in what Star Wars already is. The official Ahsoka trailer is also a continuity clinic for long-term fans, reuniting the Star Wars Rebels characters and finally revealing a full look at overarching antagonist Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen).

People who haven’t watched Star Wars Rebels will have no idea who most of these characters are or why they should care that “the gang is back together.” Fortunately, the antagonists other than Thrawn are apparently new characters, led by red-orange lightsaber-wielding Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson). They are seeking Thrawn in the pursuit of “Power. Such as you’ve never dreamed.” However, Ahsoka is committed to stopping Thrawn and his plans to be the “heir to the empire,” as was first alluded to back in The Mandalorian season 2.

This trailer just screams epic Star Wars fun maybe even regardless of your degree of familiarity with the canon. And it will somehow all culminate in a new film intended to come out within the next few years. Maybe Andor really was the start of a great new day for Star Wars.