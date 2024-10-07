All Harry Potter Cast Deaths in Order of Their Passing

When we lose members of the original Harry Potter cast, fans send out a “wands up” in honor of their memory. For many of us, these actors were integral parts of growing up, so to honor their memory, here are all of the Harry Potter cast we’ve lost.

Harry Potter Cast Member Deaths, In Chronological Order

The first Harry Potter movie came out in 2001, meaning over 20 years have passed since the original cast first took us to Hogwarts and the Wizarding World. Sadly, that also means we’ve had to say goodbye to many of the actors who helped create this magical world.

Richard Harris – Original Dumbledore

Harris, who played Albus Dumbledore in the first two Harry Potter films, passed away from Hodgkin’s Disease in 2002, at the age of 72.

Robert Knox – Marcus Belby

Knox portrayed Slug Club member Marcus Belby in The Half-Blood Prince. He tragically died in 2008 in a stabbing at just 18 years old. The character of Belby, a relatively minor role, was not recast for the remaining films.

Elizabeth Spriggs – Original Fat Lady

Elizabeth Spriggs portrayed the painting that guards Gryffindor Tower, the Fat Lady. The role was recast for The Prisoner of Azkaban when the portrait found a new look and location. Spriggs died in 2008 at the age of 78.

Timothy Bateson – Kreacher

Bateson lent his voice to the inherited Black family house elf, Kreacher, in The Order of the Phoenix. He passed away in 2009 at age 83 before the series was complete. Another actor, Simon McBurney, voiced Kreacher for the rest of the Harry Potter films.

Jimmy Gardner – Knight Bus Driver Ernie

Though Gardner appeared only in the brief Knight Bus scene in Prisoner of Azkaban, his character’s iconic big-glasses look and erratic driving are hard to forget. Gardner passed away in 2010 at age 85.

Alfred Burke – Armando Dippet

The role of Hogwarts’ former headmaster, Armando Dippet, was filled by actor Alfred Burke in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. He passed away in 2011 at age 92.

Richard Griffiths – Uncle Vernon Dursley

The iconic “No post on Sundays” line was delivered by Richard Griffiths, who played Vernon Dursley in all of the Harry Potter films. He passed away in 2013 from heart surgery complications. Griffiths was 65 years old.

Peter Cartwright – Original Elphias Doge

Cartwright portrayed Order of the Phoenix member Elphias Doge in the Order of the Phoenix film. He passed away prior to the filming of The Deathly Hallows: Part I, so the role was recast. Peter Cartwright died at age 78 in 2013.

Dave Legeno – Fenrir Greyback

Terrifying werewolf Fenrir Greyback was portrayed by actor Dave Legeno, who passed away from heatstroke while hiking in 2014. He was 50 years old.

Derek Deadman – Original Leaky Cauldron Landlord Tom

In the first Harry Potter film, Deadman played the Leaky Cauldron’s landlord, Tom. He died in 2014 from Diabetes complications, and the role was recast for Tom’s appearances in later films.

David Ryall – Elphias Doge (Deathly Hallows)

Ryall took over the role of Elphias Doge for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. He died in 2014 at age 79.

Alan Rickman – Professor Severus Snape

Rickman played the complicated Severus Snape in all eight Harry Potter films. He passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2016, at 69 years old.

Terence Bayler – The Bloody Baron

The silent but scary Slytherin ghost, the Bloody Baron, was played by Terence Bayler. He passed away in 2016 at the age of 86.

Hazel Douglas – Bathilda Bagshot

Hazel Douglas played the author of A History of Magic in The Deathly Hallows: Part I. She died at age 92 in 2016.

John Hurt – Ollivander

Actor Sir John Hurt brought the character of wandmaker Ollivander to life in the Harry Potter films. He died of pancreatic cancer in early 2017, just after his 77th birthday.

Sam Beazley – Portrait of Professor Everard

Dumbledore briefly converses with the portrait of Professor Everard in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. This former headmaster is portrayed by Sam Beazley, who passed away in 2017 at the age of 101.

Robert Hardy – Cornelius Fudge

Robert Hardy portrayed the inept but affable Minister of Magic, Cornelius Fudge. He passed away in 2017 at the age of 91.

Verne Troyer – Griphook

In Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Verne Troyer played Griphook the goblin, although he did not voice the character. The voice acting was performed by Warwick Davis, who later portrayed the character after Troyer’s passing. Troyer sadly died from complications of alcohol intoxication, later ruled a suicide, in 2018.

Paul Ritter – Eldred Worple

Ritter played a minor character and former student of Professor Horace Slughorn in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. He died of a brain tumor in 2021 at age 54.

Helen McCrory – Narcissa Malfoy

Draco’s mother, Narcissa, was portrayed by actress Helen McCrory. She died of cancer in 2021, at the age of 52.

Robbie Coltrane – Hagrid

The role of Hagrid was filled admirably by Robbie Coltrane, who portrayed our favorite half-giant for all eight Harry Potter movies. He died from organ failure in 2022 at age 72.

Leslie Phillips – The Sorting Hat

Though we never saw Leslie Phillips on screen, he was the voice behind Hogwarts’ very own Sorting Hat. He died in 2022 at age 98.

Michael Gambon – Dumbledore (Prisoner of Azkaban onwards)

Sir Michael Gambon stepped into the role of Professor Albus Dumbledore in the third Harry Potter film. He died after suffering from pneumonia in 2023. He was 82 years old.

Maggie Smith – Professor McGonagall

Professor McGonagall was portrayed in all eight Harry Potter films by Dame Maggie Smith. She passed away in September 2024 at the age of 89.

And that’s all Harry Potter cast deaths in order of their passing.

