All Harry Potter Characters in Quidditch Champions & How To Get Them

The latest game set in the Wizarding World is here, and it’s allowing players to play everyone’s favorite magical sport, Quidditch. Fortunately, there are plenty of familiar faces to help players learn the rules. Here are all the Harry Potter characters in Quidditch Champions and how to get them.

All Harry Potter Characters in Quidditch Champions

While players are free to create their own character and take to the skies with them, there are plenty of Harry Potter characters present in Quidditch Champions to make use of. Here’s a list of all of the ones available on launch:

Harry Potter

Hermoine Granger

Ron Weasley

Fred Weasley

George Weasley

Ginny Weasley

Draco Malfoy

Cedric Diggory

Cho Chang

Rolanda Hooch

Sebastian Sallow

Sebastian Sallow may not be a familiar name to every Potterhead out there, and that’s because he’s from the Hogwarts Legacy video game. He returns in Quidditch Champions to show off his skills on the pitch.

How To Unlock Harry Potter Characters

There are a few different ways for gamers to add Harry Potter characters to their magical roster. The first is to buy them from the Vault or Market using the in-game currencies, which are unlocked by earning Season Rewards and leveling up. Speaking of leveling up, that’s the only way to unlock Harry Potter, who isn’t available until players reach Level 45. Ron Weasley is in a similar spot, being unlocked from the Season 0 Reward Track.

The final way to get Harry Potter characters is to complete challenges. For example, Rolanda Hooch is unlocked when players complete every Potion Master career challenge.

And that’s all of the Harry Potter characters in Quidditch Champions and how to get them.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is available now.

