Ahsoka Release Date Is Now Official at Disney+

Disney and Lucasfilm have at last finalized the release date for Ahsoka, pinning down a premiere for Wednesday, August 23, 2023 on Disney+. Till now, all we had known for sure was that it would release sometime in August. Last month, it seemed like the release date may have leaked early, but that turned out to just be a clerical error on the part of someone at Disney. The speculation is over now though. Now is the time to raise a relevantly colored lightsaber in celebration.

Ahsoka Tano first entered the live-action canon during The Mandalorian season 2, which in general felt like a launch pad for various Star Wars spinoff shows, and then she showed up again in The Book of Boba Fett, which was secretly The Mandalorian season 2.5. Now, she’s taking the lead for a show that is basically a sequel to the animated series Star Wars: Rebels, featuring various returning characters like Sabine Wren in the teaser below. However, in a very roundabout way, Ahsoka also seems to be adapting Timothy Zahn novel Star Wars: Heir to the Empire, in that the villain is Thrawn and the trailer straight up called him the “heir to the empire.” Ahsoka is a veritable thermal detonator of hype for longtime Star Wars fans, and now we have August 23 as the concrete release date. It will run for eight episodes.

Following all of this, Dave Filoni will direct a Star Wars movie to wrap up these assorted TV shows. Although, if I had to choose between another 10 years of Star Wars content and just Andor season 2, I would choose Andor immediately, with no regrets.