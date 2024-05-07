Go Go Loser Ranger Episode 5 Release Date Confirmed

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! has taken the world by storm with a unique blend of humor and action, and fans can’t get enough. When will the next episode of this hilarious anime be available to stream for fans?

When Does Episode 5 of Go Go Loser Ranger Release?

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 5 will not air on May 5 due to golf coverage.



The episode 5 will air on May 12!



✨More: https://t.co/VC1xOQrPq5 pic.twitter.com/I9UXvh6DVC — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) May 4, 2024 Tweet by @animetv_jp

If you’re just as eager as we are to catch up on the adventures of Go! Go! Loser Ranger! as we are, you may have been wondering where the newest episode was on May 5, 2024. Unfortunately, due to Golf Coverage, the episode has been pushed back to May 12, 2024. Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Episode 5 will be available to stream on Hulu & Disney + at 1:00am PST/3:00am CST/4:00am EST. Guess I’ll need to get a pot of coffee on the stove.

While it’s slightly hilarious to imagine that Golf Coverage of all things could delay the adventures of the Loser Rangers, fans are likely on the edges of their seat in anticipation of this upcoming episode. While Dub fans may need to wait longer before they can see what all the hype is about, those who prefer Subbed are in for a treat.

No matter if you’ve been wanting a show to rival your love of the Power Rangers, or you’re just a fan of checking out the newest and the quirkiest anime around, I strongly suggest giving this series a try. It’s unlike anything else on the market, and is perfect for those looking to relive the glory days of their childhood once again — but with plenty of twists to keep things feeling fresh and new. No matter if this is your first major anime or you’ve been watching forever, you’re sure to find a new love in Go! Go! Loser Ranger!.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! is available to stream on Hulu & Disney +.

