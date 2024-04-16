Where Can I Stream Go, Go, Loser Ranger?

Of all of the anime that have started streaming this Spring, Go, Go, Loser Ranger has been a personal favorite of mine. Between a strong OP and ED lies a series that isn’t afraid to be a real deconstruction of what an evil Power Rangers team is like, complete with plenty of similarities to The Boys. However, trying to figure out where to watch this series isn’t as simple as you may think, so let’s figure out where you can stream Go, Go, Loser Ranger.

Recommended Videos

How to Stream Go, Go, Loser Ranger

While you can find most of the season’s biggest anime releases, like Kaiju No. 8, on Crunchyroll, Go, Go Loser Ranger can’t be found there despite them advertising the anime earlier in the year. In fact, it can’t be found on any major anime-centric streaming site. If you want to watch this dark sentai series, you’ll have to turn to Disney and its streaming services.

Depending on where you are in the world, either Disney+ or Hulu will be hosting Go, Go, Loser Ranger for you to stream. In the US, Disney will often put their new anime titles on Hulu instead of Disney+. They did it last year with the critically acclaimed Heavenly Delusion, or Tengoku Daimakyou on Hulu, and they’re doing it again with Go, Go, Loser Ranger. For the rest of the world, you can find the series streaming on Disney+.

Regardless of where you watch it, the series will stream on Sundays at 4:00 a.m. EST. This is to coincide with when the series streams in Japan, so for most people in the United States, you’ll wake up Sunday morning to a new episode to watch. As of now there is no confirmed dub for the show and there is little chance Disney will produce a dub of the show given their history with licensing anime to stream, but we’ll keep you posted if they do.

And that’s all you need to know about when and where to watch Go, Go, Loser Ranger!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more