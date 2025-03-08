The Righteous Gemstones Star Edi Patterson Teases Whether the Series Has a Future Beyond Season 4

The Righteous Gemstones creator Danny McBride announced the show will conclude at the end of the fourth season. That said, his co-star Edi Patterson, who plays Judy Gemstone, believes the wacky televangelist family could still return in the future.

In a recent roundtable session attended by The Escapist, McBride discussed how The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 reached a natural conclusion where he felt like all the story arcs had been wrapped up. Resultantly, he thought it was the right time to bid farewell to the Gemstones.

Patterson, who’s also a writer on the comedy series, admitted that while it’s a bittersweet moment, she thinks “the Gemstones exist in a world that’s still happening.” The Escapist asked a follow-up question about whether Patterson believes the Gemstones could return in a new season or potential spinoff.

“My personal feeling is that, yeah, something could happen,” Patterson said. “I don’t think it would be immediately or anything like that, but like I was saying, I feel like they’re in a world that keeps turning. I feel like they’re all still alive. So it wouldn’t surprise me at all if we did something else at some point. Who knows?”

That being said, Patterson acknowledged how the ball remains in McBride’s court as the creator of the show. He’s the only one who can decide if it happens or not. “It’s ultimately up to Danny, but I’d be into it,” she added. “I think these people are really, really complex and interesting people to get into the skin of.”

Co-star Tim Baltz, who plays BJ Barnes and Judy’s husband in The Righteous Gemstones, weighed in on the topic, too. “Yeah, it’s such a wealthy world, meaning both senses of riches and also breadth in terms of ideas,” he said. “There’s such a wealth of topics, themes, and characters. They’ve built a vast little universe and satirized a part of American culture that I think most people experience, they interact with, but we don’t always see represented. And they handled that kind of sacred cow in a really great way that didn’t punch down – that just showed flawed people in what happens to be a religious megachurch setting.”

Even if The Righteous Gemstones Season 5 never materializes, every cast member expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be a part of the show. Cassidy Freeman, who plays Amber Gemstone, credited McBride for being a constant source of enthusiasm. “Danny comes to set every single day, stoked, eager, curious, and that’s something that you don’t get all the time,” she said. “And to be able, not only to have that as an acting partner, but also sometimes as our director, our showrunner, whatever is just so refreshing, and it’s so reliable, and it’s so awesome.”

While The Righteous Gemstones has never been a ratings juggernaut, it’s a highly rated series – and one of the best TV comedies – that could still find a viewership boost and wider audience on streaming. Sure, it’s goodbye and thanks for the fish right now, but have faith that the Gemstones could return for one more ride.

The Righteous Gemstones is streaming now on Max.

