Does The Rings of Power Season 2 Have a Post-Credits Scene?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power‘s second season may be over, but the Prime Video series’ story is only just heating up. So, does The Rings of Power Season 2’s finale include a post-credits scene teasing what’s next for our heroes and villains?

Recommended Videos

Does The Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 8 Have a Post-Credits Scene?

No, The Ring of Power Season 2, Episode 8 doesn’t feature a mid or post-credits scene. Once the final fadeout arrives, that’s it for the Lord of the Rings show’s second batch of episodes. That said, Episode 8 includes plenty of set-up for where The Rings of Power‘s story will head next. So, even though we don’t get a post-credits scene, there’s still plenty to chew on here.

Related: The Rings of Power: Does Sauron Kill [SPOILER] in the Books?

That shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, either. After all, showrunners J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay have talked up their multi-season vision for The Rings of Power from the start. All told, the duo have mapped out a total of five seasons of the series, which Amazon MGM Studios greenlighted before cameras rolled on Season 1.

“The rights that Amazon bought were for a 50-hour show,” Payne told Empire in January 2022. “They knew from the beginning that was the size of the canvas – this was a big story with a clear beginning, middle, and end. There are things in the first season that don’t pay off until Season 5.” Payne added that he and McKay have planned things out so thoroughly that the final shot of the final season is already set.

Related: The Rings of Power: Is Morgoth’s Crown a Big Deal in the Books?

Whether we’ll actually get to see said shot is another story, however. Cancelation rumors have dogged The Rings of Power throughout Season 2’s run, and there’s still no official word on whether Amazon will move forward with Season 3. Yet the studio also re-signed Payne and McKay for a three-year deal in February 2024 – a sign it’s still committed to The Rings of Power‘s full, five-season plan.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 is currently streaming on Prime Video.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy