The Rings of Power: Does Sauron Kill [SPOILER] in the Books?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 7, “Doomed to Die.”

Recommended Videos

There’s plenty of lives lost in The Rings of Power‘s latest episode – and none of these deaths hits harder than Mirdania’s. So, how does Mirdania die in The Rings of Power Season 2, and is her demise the same in J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings books?

How Does Mirdania Die in the Rings of Power?

Sauron kills Mirdania in The Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 7 – but poor Celebrimbor gets the blame. Her murder comes during a tense confrontation between Celebrimbor and Sauron. Celebrimbor is desperate to prove that the quasi-angelic “Annatar” is secretly Sauron in disguise, however, Mirdania and the other Elves of Eregion aren’t buying it. They’re convinced Celebrimbor’s had a complete mental breakdown, and Mirdania gently takes the Elf-smith’s arm to steer him back to his workshop. Irritated, Celebrimbor throws Mirdania’s hands off him – and that’s when Sauron strikes. With a discrete flick of his wrist, the dark lord telekinetically boosts the power of Celebrimbor’s swipe, sending Mirdania hurtling over Eregion’s ramparts. She’s badly injured by the fall, and a nearby Orc quickly finishes her off.

Related: The Rings of Power: Is Morgoth’s Crown a Big Deal in the Books?

As Celebrimbor grieves Mirdania’s grisly exit, Sauron sidles up to him and issues an ultimatum. If Celebrimbor forges the Nine Rings, Sauron will spare Eregion (whose defenses he’s steadily undermined). When Celebrimbor demands to know what Sauron’s plan for the Nine is, the baddie replies that he’ll use them to create “lasting peace” in Middle-earth. Celebrimbor doesn’t look convinced, but he doesn’t really have any choice in the matter. Thanks to Sauron framing him for Mirdania’s death, the Elves haul Celebrimbor back to his quarters. The next time we see him in Episode 7, he’s putting the finishing touches on the Nine under Sauron’s watchful gaze.

Does Sauron Kill Mirdania in the Books?

Nope, because Mirdania isn’t in the books. Showrunners J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay created her, not Tolkien. So, Mirdania’s death obviously doesn’t play a key part in the Rings of Power project’s completion in Tolkien’s canon. That said, aspects of her final days are more or less in-line with “official” lore.

Related: The Rings of Power: What Is the Secret Fire in Lord of the Rings Canon?

Specifically, Tolkien describes Eregion coming under attack and Sauron wiping out many of the Elves – including smiths like Mirdania – as part of this. Sauron’s interest in the Nine Rings is also a key component of Eregion’s downfall in Tolkien’s canon. They’re already finished in the books, but either way, Sauron will stop at nothing to have them, just like in Episode 7!

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 is currently streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping Thursdays.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy