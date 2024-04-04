Tales of the Empire Trailer Teases the Continuation of Barriss Offee’s Story

While many were expecting a second season of Tales of the Jedi, Star Wars has something else in store for May 4th. The trailer for Tales of the Empire teases the continuation of Barriss Offee’s story, among other things.

Posted on Star Wars‘ official X account, the trailer for Tales of the Empire showcases Lucasfilm’s next anthology series. This time around, the focus is on the Dark Side of the Force. However, in addition to the usual suspects like the Grand Inquisitor, the show will put the spotlight on a few other notable characters. You can check out the trailer below:

Long live the Empire.



Experience #TalesOfTheEmpire, six all-new Star Wars Original shorts, available May 4 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/lxAGPnWGeE — Star Wars (@starwars) April 4, 2024

The big takeaway from the trailer is Barriss Offee’s story, which hasn’t been touched in Star Wars canon in many years. After framing Ashoka Tano for the bombing of the Jedi Temple, Offee ended up in jail, and her status after the fall of the Republic was left up in the air. Tales of the Empire will explore her time as an Inquisitor and potentially explain where she ends up during the Galactic Civil War.

Ahsoka‘s Morgan Elsbeth also plays a major role in the trailer, talking with Grand Admiral Thrawn and setting the stage for their future plans. She also has a brief throwdown with General Grievous, which occurs during his attack on Dathomir in The Clone Wars.

And, of course, it’s not a Star Wars trailer without a Darth Vader tease. The Sith Lord appears at the end to get a look at the new Inquisitor recruits. It’s unclear if Offee knows she’s working for a powerful former Jedi who once threatened her life, but it’s sure to complicate everyone’s lunch hour at the Inquisitor headquarters.

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire hits Disney+ on May 4.

