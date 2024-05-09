Road to Kingdom was a treat for K-pop fans, being a boy band battle royale that saw seven largely unknown groups face off against each other. But will there be a Road to Kingdom Season 2? Here’s the answer.

Recommended Videos

Will There Be Road to Kingdom Season 2? Answered

There is going to be a second season of Road to Kingdom, though it may not be called that. As reported by Isplus, it’s absolutely happening, and it’ll be airing in the second half of 2024. But as explained by a representative of network Mnet (via Google Translate), “…the program is in the planning and preparation stage, specific details such as the program name and broadcast date will be available later.”

Road to Kingdom got its name because the winning boy band won a place on another show, The Kingdom. No, not the one with the zombies, though I’d still pay good money to see that. Kingdom: Legendary War was a one-off show where six boy bands, including Road to Kingdom winners The Boyz, did battle.

Related: How Old Are the IVE Members?

However, that show took place in 2021, and network Mnet has yet to announce a second season of Kingdom. So, either they’re keeping their cards close to the vest, or Road to Kingdom will lead to something else.

The original Road to Kingdom featured seven virtually unknown K-pop boy bands, so I’d expect Season 2, whatever it ends up being called, to follow suit. And, like Season 1, I’d also expect fan engagement to be a factor in deciding who wins. For example, each group’s video views count toward their overall success rating.

So, the answer to whether will there be a Road to Kingdom Season 2 is yes, it’ll take place in the second half of 2024. However, it may not be called Road to Kingdom.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more