A man and a woman, smartly dressed, walking in front of the Road to Kingdom logo.
Image: Mnet
Category:
Movies & TV

Will There Be Road to Kingdom Season 2? Answered

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: May 9, 2024 07:52 am

Road to Kingdom was a treat for K-pop fans, being a boy band battle royale that saw seven largely unknown groups face off against each other. But will there be a Road to Kingdom Season 2? Here’s the answer.

Will There Be Road to Kingdom Season 2? Answered

There is going to be a second season of Road to Kingdom, though it may not be called that. As reported by Isplus, it’s absolutely happening, and it’ll be airing in the second half of 2024. But as explained by a representative of network Mnet (via Google Translate), “…the program is in the planning and preparation stage, specific details such as the program name and broadcast date will be available later.”

Road to Kingdom got its name because the winning boy band won a place on another show, The Kingdom. No, not the one with the zombies, though I’d still pay good money to see that. Kingdom: Legendary War was a one-off show where six boy bands, including Road to Kingdom winners The Boyz, did battle.

However, that show took place in 2021, and network Mnet has yet to announce a second season of Kingdom. So, either they’re keeping their cards close to the vest, or Road to Kingdom will lead to something else. 

The original Road to Kingdom featured seven virtually unknown K-pop boy bands, so I’d expect Season 2, whatever it ends up being called, to follow suit. And, like Season 1, I’d also expect fan engagement to be a factor in deciding who wins. For example, each group’s video views count toward their overall success rating. 

So, the answer to whether will there be a Road to Kingdom Season 2 is yes, it’ll take place in the second half of 2024. However, it may not be called Road to Kingdom.

Author
Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen is a freelance contributor at The Escapist and has been with the site since 2020. He returned to writing about games following several career changes, with his most recent stint lasting five-plus years. He hopes that, through his writing work, he settles the karmic debt he incurred by persuading his parents to buy a Mega CD. Outside of The Escapist, Chris covers news and more for GameSpew. He's also been published at such sites as VG247, Space, and more. His tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though he'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based. At Escapist, he's covered such games as Infinite Craft, Lies of P, Starfield, and numerous other major titles.