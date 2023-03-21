IVE is one of the most popular groups in the fourth generation of K-pop, alongside groups like NewJeans and Le Sserafim. One might even argue that it’s the most successful girl group that Starship Entertainment has had since SISTAR, but Cosmic Girls fans would probably disagree! Regardless, it’s clear that Starship is producing a lot of beloved groups. IVE debuted on December 1, 2021 with the single album Eleven, featuring their debut song of the same name, “Eleven.” If you are wondering how old the individual members of IVE are, here is the birthday and age for Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo.

How Old Explained: Age and Birthday for Each of the IVE Members

Gaeul was born on September 24, 2002 and is 20 years old.

Yujin was born on September 1, 2003 and is 19 years old.

Rei was born on February 3, 2004 and is 19 years old.

Wonyoung was born on August 31, 2004 and is 18 years old.

Liz was born on November 21, 2004 and is 18 years old.

Leeseo was born on February 21, 2007 and is 16 years old.

With this information, at the time that IVE debuted back in December 2021, we can see that their ages were as follows: Gaeul was 19, Yujin was 18, Rei was 17, Wonyoung was 17, Liz was 17, and Leeseo was 14. Leeseo is clearly the maknae (“youngest person in the group”) of IVE, as it’s awfully rare for an idol to debut in a K-pop group any younger than age 14. There are several notable idols who debuted at age 14 though, including Jiyoung in KARA in 2008, Yeojin in Loona in 2017, and Hyein in NewJeans in 2022.

Although Gaeul is the oldest member of IVE, she is not the leader of the group. Yujin is the leader. Yujin and Wonyoung already enjoyed popularity in K-pop prior to the debut of IVE because they were both members of the limited-time group Iz*One, which was created through the Mnet reality competition show Produce 48. Iz*One was active between October 29, 2018 and April 29, 2021, so at the time of that group’s debut, Yujin was 15 years old and Wonyoung herself was 14 years old.

If you could use help matching names and faces to figure out how old the members are, consult the visual aid for IVE birth dates below.

Between birth date and their current age today, that’s everything you need to know about how old the members of IVE are.