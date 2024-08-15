Is BTS Still Together? Answered

Of all the K-pop bands in the world, one of the biggest of them all is BTS. The South Korean boy band went on an extended planned hiatus in 2022 due to external commitments. Here’s if BTS is indeed still together and plan to reunite and resume their musical career.

Recommended Videos

Has BTS Separated Or Are They Still Together?

We are extremely happy to report that not only are BTS still very much together but that their planned reunion is on track to come much sooner than you may think. The boy band is set to formally reunite and resume their musical careers after the extended hiatus some time in 2025. This was formalized in 2023, with the band extending their contracts beyond 2025 with their record label BigHit. It is currently unknown how long the contract extensions are, but previous contracts signed by the band lasted for seven-year intervals, with BigHit noting that latest extension will last beyond 2025.

The time away from making pop music wasn’t attributed to internal conflicts within the band at all, but rather because each of the band members needed to complete mandatory military service or civil service as part of South Korean law for the country’s male citizens. South Korea requires its male citizens to serve in its military or registered equivalent civil service for at least 18 months before the age of 35, a law that has been in place since 1957.

BTS’ oldest member, Jin, was the first to enlist in the military as part of this commitment, formally beginning his service in December 2022. By December 2023, all six members of the band were in some stage of this commitment, with Suga electing to become a registered social worker to fulfill this legal obligation rather than join the military. Jin has since already completed his military service, with the last of the band members expected to complete their service by June 2025, signaling a big return for BTS in 2025.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy