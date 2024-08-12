What Happened to Suga From BTS? Explained

Suga is best known as a member of South Korean supergroup BTS. But he’s caused a bit of a stir lately, which could even prove damaging to his career. So, just what happened to Suga from BTS?

Here’s What Happened to Suga From BTS

Suga from BTS, aka Min Yoongi, was involved in a drunk driving incident. He drove a scooter while under the influence of alcohol, and a police officer saw him falling off it as he neared his home (via Time). He received a fine, had his license revoked, and has since apologised, but that may not be the end of it.

Why? His fame is likely to be one factor, but that’s not all. He was also on Korean military service, so he was drunk-driving as an enlisted member of the military. South Korea requires men between the age of 18 and 35 to perform between 18 and 21 months of military service, and most of the members of BTS have, to date, enlisted.

So Suga wasn’t just drunk, he had the triple whammy of being drunk in charge of a vehicle, while famous (no doubt a role model to some), and while undertaking military service. He’s just lucky he didn’t hit anyone and he could have been hit with up to 5 years in jail.

He’s claimed he didn’t know you couldn’t drive a scooter while under the influence but ignorance of the law is no excuse. It’s too early to measure the actual impact on his career, but his agency has taken a firm line, stating:

“As a social service worker, he will receive appropriate disciplinary action from his employer for his behaviour.” That could include financial penalties, temporary exclusion for the group, or any other sanctions his agency choses to impose. It’s also possible he could be fired entirely, but given his earning power that seems unlikely.

Could Suga Face Military Discipline?

However, there’s a third party, police and agency aside, that could discipline Suga, and that’s the Korean military. It may be that the military have already taken action and they’ve declined to comment.

But, as reported by Korea Joongang Daily, Korea’s Military Manpower Administration has received a civil complaint asking them to investigate him for neglect of duty. It’ll ultimately be down to them how they proceed, so Suga isn’t out of the woods yet.

