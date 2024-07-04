Are You Sure BTS Release Date Confirmed

A unique new travel reality show is debuting on Disney+ this summer that follows the adventures of two K-pop musicians as they travel to select locations around the world. The series, called Are You Sure?!, has a confirmed release date as well as the locations its young stars will visit.

Recommended Videos

When is Disney’s Are You Sure?! Coming Out?

Disney’s Are You Sure?! will follow the adventures of Park Ji-men (aka Jimin) and Jung Kook, two members of the South Korean supergroup BTS, as they travel to select locations around the world. The eight part series will air exclusively on Disney+ Thursdays from August 8th to September 19th.

Are You Sure?! was filmed in 2023, and will chronicle the adventures of Jimin and Jung Kook as they travel to New York, Jeju Island in South Korea, and Sapporo, Japan. The series was filmed just before the two young stars enlisted for service in the South Korean military, which is mandatory in their home country.

According to a press release obtained by Billboard, Are You Sure?! “will take viewers on a fun-filled journey with Jimin and Jung Kook as they eat, shop, cook, camp, canoe, swim and road trip together,” The series will also “give a deeper look into Jimin and Jung Kook’s undeniable chemistry and endearing friendship as they bond over a variety of unforgettable moments throughout the trip immersing in different cultures, exploring various action-packed activities, and trying out local cuisines.”

BTS Has Prior Experience With Travel Content

Although Are You Sure?! marks the first time Jimin and Jung Kook have been featured in a travel reality show, the duo has been putting out travel-based content alongside the other members of BTS for quite a while. The group has regularly contributed to the Weverse shows Bon Voyage and In the Soop. Additionally, in the November episode of Suchwita (a YouTube talk show hosted by band member Suga), Jung Kook revealed that he had previously discussed the possibility of filming his globe-trotting adventures with Jimin.

Are You Sure?! will be available to stream on Disney+ starting August 8, with new episodes released every Thursday through September 19.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy