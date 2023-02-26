K-pop groups tend to get started at early ages. While it’s normal for idols to spend years in training before debuting, it’s also normal for idols to debut while still in their teens, so some of them have been training since they were children in the most literal sense. ADOR-label group NewJeans debuted on July 22, 2022 with the single “Attention” before releasing their full debut EP, New Jeans, on August 1, 2022. If you are wondering how old the individual members of NewJeans are, here is the birthday and age for Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein.

How Old Explained: Age and Birthday for Each of the NewJeans Members

Minji was born on May 7, 2004 and is 18 years old.

Hanni was born on October 6, 2004 and is 18 years old.

Danielle was born on April 11, 2005 and is 17 years old.

Harein was born on May 15, 2006 and is 16 years old.

Hyein was born on April 21, 2008 and is 14 years old.

Meanwhile, that means that, at the time NewJeans debuted as a group, there ages were as follows: Minji was 18, Hanni was 17, Danielle was 17, Haerin was 16, and Hyein was 14. Hyein is of course the maknae (“youngest person in the group”) of NewJeans, and 14 is usually the youngest age you will see someone debut in a Korean idol group. For instance, Leeseo debuted in IVE at the age of 14 in 2021, and Jiyoung debuted in KARA at age 14 in 2008. Debuting at such a young age must carry unique kinds of pressure, but most idols seem to weather the storm well enough.

Meanwhile, Minji is the oldest member of NewJeans. That might lead one to assume that she is the leader of the group, but that is actually not the case: NewJeans has no leader or assigned positions.

Between birth date and current age, that’s everything you need to know about how old the members of NewJeans are.