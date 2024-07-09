Stray Kids ATE Album Release Date Confirmed

One of the most popular South Korean K-pop groups in recent years is Stray Kids, which formed in 2017. Stray Kids has set a release date for ATE, their ninth EP, or mini-album, ahead of what’s already been a busy year for the globally successful boy band.

When Does the Stray Kids ATE Album Come Out?

Stray Kids’ new album ATE is scheduled to be released worldwide on July 19, 2024 by their labels JYP Entertainment and Republic Records. Preorders for the album opened on June 19, one full month ahead of the launch, with six different editions for the EP available to preorder. The album will contain eight tracks in all and run for just over 23 minutes, with the lead single “Chk Chk Boom” set to also be released on July 19, 2024 along with the full EP.

To help promote the release of ATE, Stray Kids will host a radio series on Apple Music, All About Stray Kids, from July 16 through July 30. The group will also embark on their third world tour, with performances in 40 different cities around the globe, to help promote their new music, and headline international music festivals BST Hyde Park in London, I-Days in Milan, and Lollapalooza in Chicago. Stray Kids have also released a short video series online to hype up the impending release of ATE, each with a different theme.

Formed through a reality television series in 2017, Stray Kids released four EPs throughout 2018 to mark their arrival in the growing K-pop scene. The group’s first full album release was in 2020, with Go Live, and Stray Kids has developed a reputation as a self-producing group for their music, even going as far as to come up with their group name. Across their cumulative album releases, Stray Kids has gone on to sell over 10 million copies worldwide as one of the South Korea’s biggest musical acts.

