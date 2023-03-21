The Lollapalooza 2023 artist lineup has been revealed, and as far as K-pop groups go, it features TXT (Tomorrow X Together) as a headlining act and will also see a performance from NewJeans. Lollapalooza 2023 will occur August 3 – 6, 2023 at Grant Park in Chicago, IL, and presales begin on March 23 at 11:00 a.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. CT. In the meantime, you can sign up at the Lollapalooza website to gain access to four-day tickets, if you really want to make sure you see both TXT and NewJeans and have a grand 2023 K-pop experience. The show will take place across nine stages and feature more than 170 musical acts in total, so there will be a lot to take in.

Other headlining acts this year in addition to TXT include Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana del Rey, Karol G, The 1975. Karol G is apparently the first Latina artist to headline the show, which is pretty awesome.

TXT and NewJeans Represent K-Pop in the Lollapalooza 2023 Lineup

For those who somehow don’t know, TXT exists under HYBE Entertainment as basically the little brother group to BTS, but TXT’s success has been anything but little. Meanwhile, ADOR-label group (also under HYBE) NewJeans is not even a year old but has become wildly popular with a mere six songs since debut. It’s likely that NewJeans will have another comeback between now and the festival too, so they should have a great assortment of songs for enthusiastic international fans.

Stay tuned for the presale on March 23, but be warned that the four-day ticket prices start at $365!