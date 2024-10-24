Last Minute SEVENTEEN Tickets and Prices for Oakland and Los Angeles dates on U.S. Tour

The K-pop sensation SEVENTEEN is currently on the Right Here World Tour, and we have all the details on how you can score last-minute concert tickets to their shows in Oakland and Los Angeles as they wrap up the U.S. leg of the tour.

The South Korean boy band kicked off its current world tour at the beginning of this month on October 12, 2024, at Goyang Stadium in South Korea. The tour will run through February 15, 2025, and conclude in Bangkok, Thailand. They are currently making their way around the United States with two shows in Oakland and two in Los Angeles, California.

The Right Here World Tour consists of performances of the band’s thirteenth EP, Spill the Feels. It was released on October 14, 2024, and features the lead single “Love, Money, Fame,” featuring DJ Khaled.

Tickets for SEVENTEEN Right Here World Tour

Fans can buy their tickets on StubHub. See below for specific dates and venue information:

DATE CITY VENUE TICKETS November 5 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena Buy Now November 6 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena Buy Now November 9 Los Angeles, CA BMO Stadium Buy Now November 10 Los Angeles, CA BMO Stadium Buy Now

SEVENTEEN Band Members

Mingyu – Rapper

Yoon Jeonghan – Vocalist

Wonwoo – Rapper

The8 – Lead Dancer

Wen Junhui – Vocals

Hoshi – Main Dancer

DK – Main Vocals

Joshua Hong – Lead Vocalist

Woozi – Lead Vocalist

Vernon – Main Rapper

S. Coups – Main Rapper

Seungkwan – Main Vocals

Dino – Rapper

The K-pop group was formed by Pledis Entertainment on May 26, 2015. Three days later, on May 29, the band released their mini album titled “17 Carat” and held their debut showcase. Since then, they have released four studio albums, 13 EPs, and 21 singles.

SEVENTEEN’s World Tours

The band is currently on its ninth tour! They have played shows all over the world, including a concert at the Philippine Arena, the world’s largest indoor arena, during their Be the Sun Tour back in 2022. See below for a list of the band’s tours throughout the years.

Shining Diamonds World Tour – July 2016 – September 2016

Diamon Edge World Tour – July 2017 – October 2017

SVT Japan Tour – February 2018 – March 2018

Ideal Cut Tour – June 2018 – November 2018

Haru Japan Tour – April 2 2019 – April 27, 2019

Ode to You World Tour – August 2019 – February 2020

Be the Sun World Tour – June 2022 – December 2022

Follow Tour – July 2023 – May 2024

Right Here World Tour – October 2024 – February 2025

