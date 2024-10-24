Image Credit: Bethesda
Last Minute SEVENTEEN Tickets and Prices for Oakland and Los Angeles dates on U.S. Tour

Image of Nicole Wert
Nicole Wert
|

Published: Oct 24, 2024 07:12 am

The K-pop sensation SEVENTEEN is currently on the Right Here World Tour, and we have all the details on how you can score last-minute concert tickets to their shows in Oakland and Los Angeles as they wrap up the U.S. leg of the tour.

The South Korean boy band kicked off its current world tour at the beginning of this month on October 12, 2024, at Goyang Stadium in South Korea. The tour will run through February 15, 2025, and conclude in Bangkok, Thailand. They are currently making their way around the United States with two shows in Oakland and two in Los Angeles, California.

The Right Here World Tour consists of performances of the band’s thirteenth EP, Spill the Feels. It was released on October 14, 2024, and features the lead single “Love, Money, Fame,” featuring DJ Khaled.

BUY NOW: Compare SEVENTEEN tickets for every date left on U.S. tour

Tickets for SEVENTEEN Right Here World Tour

Fans can buy their tickets on StubHub. See below for specific dates and venue information:

DATECITYVENUETICKETS
November 5Oakland, CAOakland ArenaBuy Now
November 6 Oakland, CAOakland ArenaBuy Now
November 9Los Angeles, CABMO StadiumBuy Now
November 10Los Angeles, CABMO StadiumBuy Now

SEVENTEEN Band Members

  • Mingyu – Rapper
  • Yoon Jeonghan – Vocalist
  • Wonwoo – Rapper
  • The8 – Lead Dancer
  • Wen Junhui – Vocals
  • Hoshi – Main Dancer
  • DK – Main Vocals
  • Joshua Hong – Lead Vocalist
  • Woozi – Lead Vocalist
  • Vernon – Main Rapper
  • S. Coups – Main Rapper
  • Seungkwan – Main Vocals
  • Dino – Rapper

The K-pop group was formed by Pledis Entertainment on May 26, 2015. Three days later, on May 29, the band released their mini album titled “17 Carat” and held their debut showcase. Since then, they have released four studio albums, 13 EPs, and 21 singles.

SEVENTEEN’s World Tours

The band is currently on its ninth tour! They have played shows all over the world, including a concert at the Philippine Arena, the world’s largest indoor arena, during their Be the Sun Tour back in 2022. See below for a list of the band’s tours throughout the years.

  • Shining Diamonds World Tour – July 2016 – September 2016
  • Diamon Edge World Tour – July 2017 – October 2017
  • SVT Japan Tour – February 2018 – March 2018
  • Ideal Cut Tour – June 2018 – November 2018
  • Haru Japan Tour – April 2 2019 – April 27, 2019
  • Ode to You World Tour – August 2019 – February 2020
  • Be the Sun World Tour – June 2022 – December 2022
  • Follow Tour – July 2023 – May 2024
  • Right Here World Tour – October 2024 – February 2025
