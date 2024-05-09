Andy Cohen has been a key element of Bravo’s reality TV offerings for many years, including Real Housewives. But you may have heard rumblings he’s on his way out. So, is Andy Cohen actually leaving Bravo?

Is Andy Cohen Leaving Bravo? Explained

Andy Cohen is not leaving Bravo, according to a Bravo spokesperson (via Deadline). So why, then, did people think he was leaving the show? A lot of it stems from a report by InTouch magazine.

According to InTouch, “Amid swirling controversy and falling ratings, the 55-year-old Bravo patriarch is in discussions to part ways with the network he helped shape”. However, Bravo told Deadline that “There is absolutely no truth to this story and [the publication’s] source obviously has no clue about the situation.” InTouch later published a different story, reiterating Cohen’s desire to stay at the network.

So what’s going on? Cohen has been the subject of allegations, including sexism and racism, which he addresses in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. He has been a presenter and executive producer on Bravo’s Real Housewives series, alongside its various spin-offs, working at the network for nearly 20 years. While the housewives change, he’s very much become the face of the show. He’s also guest starred on other shows and currently hosts his own Bravo talk show, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

It’s certainly possible that Cohen could leave Brave down the line, though Bravo’s statement (assuming it’s entirely accurate) suggests the network absolutely wants to hold onto him. He also seems happy to stick around, telling THR that “I’m not getting tired of Bravo or of Watch What Happens Live. It’s still so fun for me.”

So, the answer to is Andy Cohen actually leaving Bravo is that he’s not going anywhere.

Real Housewives is streaming now on Bravo.

