How Old Is Taylor Swift? Answered

Taylor Swift mania is at an all-time high, and at least for right now, it seems like she can do no wrong. If you’re wondering just how old Taylor Swift is, here’s everything you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Taylor Swift’s Age and Birthday

At the time of writing, Taylor Swift is 34 years old, though she’s set to turn 35 this year, on December 13, 1989.

Swift released her self-titled debut album in 2006, when she was just 17 years old. Her early albums — right up until Speak Now — were considered country, and it was only when she released Red in 2012 that she started to explore and experiment with pop. When she released 1989 two years later in 2014, she had fully embraced the pop genre by then, and it could be argued that both Red and 1989 were the defining albums that really helped propel her into becoming the mega pop star that she is now.

As of 2024, she has released a total of 11 albums, with The Tortured Poets Department being her latest work. In 2021, she also began re-recording and re-releasing her older albums, labeled Taylor’s Version, which also came with new Vault tracks that were previously left on the cutting room floor.

After the COVID-19 pandemic and the release of Midnights, Swift also started touring again. Named The Eras Tour, this is easily the most ambitious stadium show ever, as it explores virtually all of her albums over the course of a three and a half hour show. With The Eras Tour in full swing, and her constantly putting out new music, Taylor Swift has reached a net worth of 1.1 billion USD even before her 35th birthday, which is pretty damn impressive to say the least.

And that’s everything you need to know about how old Taylor Swift is. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and info on Swift, including her potential involvement in Deadpool 3, and how to get her in Infinite Craft.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more