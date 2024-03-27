Every Season of Love Is Blind, Ranked from Worst to Best

Love is Blind Season 6 has come to an end, and though we are guaranteed at least a Season 7, which is rumored to be in Minneapolis, there’s likely to be a little break between seasons. Netflix does have some other reality TV shows, like Perfect Match, which will feature some Love is Blind contestants. So now is the perfect time to rank the Love is Blind seasons. Which is the best season of all, and which season is without a doubt the worst?

Love is Blind Season 2

Love is Blind Season 2 takes the crown as the worst season of Love is Blind for the obvious reason: it’s the only season of the show that has no couples still standing. Two couples tied the knot at the end of the season, Danielle and Nick and Iyanna and Jarrette, but both couples divorced about a year later.

The season is, however, not remembered because of the couples that didn’t make it but because of the drama. There’s one of the franchise’s biggest villains in Shake, who was left at the altar by Deepti after he repeatedly put her down. Then there’s Natalie, who said no to Shayne at the altar after the couple had a massive fight the night before the wedding. All in all, not a great season for love.

Love is Blind Season 5

As the seasons have gone on, we’ve gotten fewer and fewer couples making it to the altar, and Love is Blind Season 5 only had two couples make it down the aisle and only one wedding. If Season 6 beats it in the ranking it’s actually because Season 6 had even more drama, and at this point, if we’re not getting love, we might as well get drama.

Season 5 only had Lydia and Milton tie the knot, and they seemed like the strongest couple from the beginning. The couple that bonds about rocks stays together. Izzy and Stacy, on the other hand? They could never agree about finances, and that’s always a red flag. So there is only one wedding this season, and one couple is still together.

Love is Blind Season 6

The newest season of Love is Blind had only one couple, and Amy and Johnny are still together. But absolutely no one is focusing on them – even though they rightfully should, because the two were adorable and mostly drama-free all season – because the season had everything when it came to drama, from Jeramey basically leaving Laura for Sarah Ann to Trevor lying about why he was on the show, without forgetting the multiple love triangles.

And we haven’t even talked about the drama that is Clay and AD! Those two are now confirmed not to be together, even if Clay probably wishes the answer were different.

Love is Blind Season 3

Love is Blind Season 3 gave us two couples that are still together, so in that regard the season has to be in the top three. Alexa and Brennon and Matt and Colleen were recently seen in the Love Is Blind Season 6 reunion. The season had its fair share of drama too, with a lot of the drama post-season centering around Cole, Zanab, and the “cuties.”

But time has left us with the good, and the good is the two couples that remain together and the fact that they remain happy and Alexa and Brennon are expecting their first baby together after a long fertility journey.

Love is Blind Season 1

The OG season, Love is Blind, captured everyone’s imagination during the pandemic because of the love stories between Lauren and Cameron and Amber and Barnett, two couples that are still together to this day. And though the original season had its fair share of drama and even its own villain, in the end, the show probably made it to Season 6 not because of the drama but because of the couples that proved that, yes, the experiment did work.

We can’t deny that the drama is part of it, though. Some drama is necessary. This is reality TV, after all.

Love is Blind Season 4

The fourth season of Love is Blind is considered the best season of Love is Blind, not only because it has three couples still together, but because it is the only season where one contestant picked someone, realized he’d picked the wrong person, met with his second choice, proposed to that person and then ended up marrying her. Not only that, but Bliss and Zack are still together and thriving. Now that’s a Love is Blind shocker.

Brett and Tiffany and Chelsea and Kwame are still together and were also at the Love is Blind Season 6 reunion.

