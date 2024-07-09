Love Island USA Season 6 Episode 26 Release Date Confirmed

Fans of Love Island USA are no doubt eager for the next installment in the steamy, drama-filled Season 6. Now, we have the exact details for when and where we can watch Season 6 episode 26 of Love Island USA.

This season, hosted by Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, has us hooked, and we can’t wait for the next episode. Episode 26 of Love Island USA Season 6 will premiere on July 9, 2024. Viewers can tune in at 9 PM EST to catch the latest installment in the series, which follows episode 25’s dramatic Drive Me Crazy game from July 8.

Where to Watch Love Island USA Season 6 Episode 26

Episode 26 will be available to stream exclusively via the Peacock streaming service when it airs at 9 p.m. This is a paid subscription service, so you’ll need an account to watch.

International viewers may be able to tune in as well by using a VPN, but the current season of the show is not available to stream outside the US at this time. It’s criminal that US watchers can watch UK Love Island without as much fuss.

The Love Island USA Season 6 Episode 26 Plot Overview

Now is the time to look away if you’re not caught up to episode 25 of Love Island USA, because we’re going to preview what viewers can expect in tonight’s episode.

In episode 26, we’ll witness the return of a time-honored tradition at the villa—movie night! The islanders will gather around to enjoy popcorn and a few juicy and dramatic clips of their own time at Casa Amor. The season began airing on June 11, so we’re almost a full month into life at the villa, which means so much has happened to build up to this moment.

The movie night episodes are always juicy, with so many opportunities for secrets to be revealed. Episode 26 is likely to be one to watch, so you’ll want to be there the moment it airs!

Love Island is available to watch on Peacock.

