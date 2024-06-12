Where to Watch Love Island UK in the US

With Season 11 of the original, UK version of Love Island underway, fans in the US need a way to keep up with the action. Here’s how to watch every episode from the new season, as well as the show’s extensive back catalog.

When Do New Episodes of Love Island UK Come Out?

Love Island UK began airing its 11th season on June 3 in the UK. New episodes are released on ITVX every day from Sunday to Friday, so there’s plenty of good drama to keep up with.

In the US, episodes started dropping daily on Hulu, with the first episode premiering on June 8. This means that US viewers can enjoy the show but will be about a week behind Love Island fans in the UK. Beware running across spoilers on social media!

How to Watch Love Island UK in the US on Hulu

The easiest way to watch Love Island UK in the U.S. is via the Hulu streaming service. Since the season started streaming on June 8, a new episode has been added each day, about a week after it first aired in the UK.

You can also watch the first 10 seasons of Love Island UK on Hulu, if you’re new to the show or want to revisit the earlier ones while you wait for new episodes of the current season. The US version of Love Island is also available on Hulu if you’re really trying to do a deep-dive marathon of the Villa’s greatest moments.

You will need a Hulu subscription, which costs $7.99 a month with ads or $17.99 a month without ads, to watch the episodes. If you’re new to Hulu, they offer a 30-day free trial, which is plenty of time to squeeze in a Love Island UK marathon.

How to Watch Love Island UK in the US on ITVX

Image via ITV

If you want to keep up with Love Island UK in real-time while in the US, there’s a way, but it’ll require a few more steps than simply logging into a streaming service. New episodes air on ITVX’s website, which is region-locked to be available only in the UK. The solution for US viewers? Using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) service to change your IP address location so you can access the UK-only content.

There are many VPN options out there, and for each service, you’ll need to set up an account and download the VPN app in order to connect to a UK server and stream Love Island UK right alongside fans across the pond. A few of the most popular VPN services include Express VPN, Surfshark VPN, and NordVPN.

Whether you prefer to wait for the easy Hulu option or get more technical with a VPN, both options will let you enjoy every bombshell moment in the Love Island UK villa, even from the US.

Love Island UK is available now on Hulu.

