What Did Kendall Lie About On Love Island? Explained

The Love Island Season 6 reunion is now available to stream on Peacock, and it delivers on the unresolved drama from the show. Kendall and Nicole were a big part, and she blatantly called him a liar during the special. But what did Kendall lie about on Love Island?

What Did Kendall Lie About on Love Island?

Love Island Season 6 host Adriana Madix checked in with Kendall Washington and Nicole Jacky during the reunion special and came across an interesting bit of tea. Apparently, Kendall wasn’t completely honest with Nicole about an NSFW video that ended up on the internet.

Kendall and Nicole’s Relationship After Love Island, Explained

Kendall and Nicole were one of the few couples who were still together after the season finale. The couple immediately faced the challenge of a long-distance relationship, but both seemed willing to work things out. For the record, Kendall lives in Texas, while Nicole lives in California.

Unfortunately, the distance between them was not the only issue the young couple faced. On the same day the Love Island Season 6 finale aired, an explicit tape of Kendall surfaced online. Nicole appeared to be bothered by the incident, while Kendall seemed to brush it off. In an Instagram story posted last month, he stated that the video was from his past and shared with someone he trusted.

Since the surfacing of the video, the couple appears to have been in troubled waters but still together. However, the Love Island reunion special revealed that there may have been a bit of added deception between the couple.

There was clear tension between the couple as Nicole repeatedly cut off Kendall. She then claimed that he had lied to her face about the video. According to Nicole, the video was not from years ago as Kendall had originally claimed but was instead made right before he went on the show. She also emotionally revealed that the video was made with someone he met on a dating app. Kendall previously claimed that the video was made with a trusted ex-girlfriend.

Despite the problems between them, Nicole still declared her love for Kendall during the show. This is a huge step up, not just for her but for the couple as a whole. A criticism of many viewers throughout Love Island Season 6 was Nicole’s reluctance to confess her love and the lackluster way she did so during the finale. Regardless, the couple still appears to be working through things. During the show, Nicole said to Kendall, “Even though you let the world think we’re not together, we’re still together.”

And that’s what Kendall lied about on Love Island.

The Love Island Season 6 reunion is now streaming on Peacock.

