Love Island: Are Kendall and Nicole Still Together?

Love Island USA Season 6 introduced the world to Kendall Washington and Nicole Jacky, who were still a couple in the season finale. However, the two have faced trying times since the conclusion of the show, leading many to wonder if Love Island’s Kendall and Nicole are still together.

Are Love Island’s Kendall and Nicole Still Together?

Kendall and Nicole have faced challenges both on and off the Peacock dating show, Love Island. The biggest of these challenges came in the form of a leaked sexually explicit video of Kendall. While he came off as somewhat nonchalant and dismissive, Nicole seemed to be much more bothered by the incident, and this may have put their overall relationship in jeopardy.

Despite this, Kendall and Nicole appear to still be together, at least according to Kendall. On July 30th, Kendall appeared on the Viall Files podcast and confirmed their relationship status. However, he also revealed that Nicole is having a difficult time dealing with the online negativity that has become a part of their lives since their time on Love Island, referencing her somewhat lackluster response to his declaration of love for her that was aired on the show.

Two days later, Nicole posted a response to the leaked video of Kendall on her Instagram stories, noting that things hadn’t been easy for them since leaving the show. She also mentioned that she hasn’t spent much time online since leaving the Love Island villa, stating that she was taking time to process everything and asking her followers to understand.

While Kendall and Nicole do appear to still be together, the couple is clearly going through a trying time. The physical distance between the two could also be a factor; Kendall lives in Texas, while Nicole lives in California. Still, the couple have done better than other iconic lovebirds.

Regardless, Peacock will be airing a Love Island USA reunion special on August 19th that will hopefully answer at least some of the questions viewers have about the current relationship status of Kendall and Nicole.

The Love Island USA Season 6 reunion will be broadcast exclusively on Peacock on August 19, at 9 PM ET.

