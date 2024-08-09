Love Island: Are Josh and Shannon Still Together? Answered

Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Clair were introduced to the world when Love Island USA Season 3 premiered. Although the couple’s time on the show was short, they still managed to become a fan favorite. But are the Love Island couple Josh and Shannon still together now?

Are Josh and Shannon From Love Island Still Together?

Josh and Shannon had an unusually short stint on Love Island USA due to the tragic passing of Josh’s sister, Lindsey. This led to both him and Shannon departing from the show after just four weeks, even though they were adored by fans and favored to win the $100,000 prize.

Shannon is believed to have remained by Josh’s side during his time of mourning. The couple spent the holidays together and moved to Florida at the beginning of 2022.

Unfortunately, things did not work out for the couple once they moved in together, and they elected to part company a few months later, in June. In a joint social media statement, the couple cited “timing” as the reason for their breakup and assured fans that there was no bad blood between them and that they were still “best friends.”

This breakup proved to be a temporary drawback for the couple, however, as Shannon posted a Tik Tok video of them cuddling up together a few months later, in October. Afterwards, Josh and Shannon continued to post pictures together until March 2023, and he expressed his affection for her by way of a comment in response to an IG post, according to The Direct.

Josh and Shannon’s reconciliation now appears to have been temporary, as the couple appears to have once again broken up. Shannon revealed on the After the Island show in October 2023 that the two had agreed to go their separate ways, a fact Josh confirmed in December during an Instagram Q&A.

Although Josh and Shannon have made the decision to end their romantic relationship, their separation appears to be amicable, with both stating that they are still friends. And as of right now, we still have one couple outside of the show to root for.

Love Island USA Seasons 1-6 are now available for streaming.

