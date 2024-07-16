Love Island: Are Uma and Will Still Together? Answered

Love Island saw two departures recently; Will, who was eliminated from the show and Uma, who chose to follow him in the hope of making their relationship work. But what happened? Are Love Island’s Uma and Will still together? Here’s the answer.

Have Will and Uma Stayed Together After Love Island?

Will (or Wil) and Uma are still together, though it’s only been a few days since they left the show. Uma has posted a couple of shots of them to her Instagram and, so far, they’re still a couple.

The pair also appeared on a post-Love Island catch-up though, looking at the clip, it seems this was filmed just shortly after they left. Speaking on the clip, Uma explains that she felt she had to leave to be with Will.

“I just knew what I had to do to stay true to my feelings and myself,” she explains in the clip, but she insists she did have fun on the show. Their initial departure was met with some cynicism, with suggestions that Will was going to break her heart. But the comments on the YouTube video do, at least, seem to be a little more positive.

Could Will and Uma go the distance? It’s certainly possible, though the odds are against them. Love Island’s winners tend not to end up together, as is the case with a lot of dating reality shows. It’s often that what works in the artificial world of the show doesn’t survive in the outside world.

That said, they did get out early, so that could work in their favour. Plenty of people seem to have their fingers crossed for them. So the answer to are Love Island’s Uma and Will still together is yes they are, though it’s still early days for this couple.

