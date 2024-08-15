Molly Mae and Tommy From Love Island’s Breakup Explained

Love Island Season 5 introduced the world to Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague, who met and formed a connection on the show. The couple went on to become very popular with fans and were the runner-ups at the conclusion of the season. Unfortunately, the two have now parted ways.

How Did Tommy & Molly-Mae Get Together?

Boxer Tommy Fury and Influencer Molly-Mae Hague met in 2019 while appearing on the reality dating show Love Island. The two coupled up and joined the ranks of the almost 20 couples who are still together after meeting on the show.

Years later, the couple still seemed to be going strong, welcoming their first child, a girl named Bambi, into the world on January 23, 2023. Tommy later proposed to Molly-Mae in July of 2023, much to the delight of fans who had been following them since they met on the dating show. However, it now appears that things have drastically changed for the popular couple.

Why Did Tommy & Molly-Mae From Love Island Break Up?

Unfortunately, just over a year after their engagement, it appears that Tommy and Molly-Mae have broken up. The news initially came by way of an Instagram story posted by Hague, in which the 25-year-old influencer stated:

“Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this. After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way. I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end.”

Hague then references the couple’s daughter, Bambi. “I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority,” she said.

Molly-Mae concluded her statement by directly addressing her fans: “I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it’s right to share this with you all. Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I’ll be back when it feel right.”

Tommy later confirmed his breakup with Molly-Mae via his own Instagram story: “I am heartbroken to share that Molly & I have decided to end our relationship. The past 5 years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi & I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority. Please respect our privacy, and our families privacy, as we navigate our way through this difficult time.”

That’s all fans are likely to get for now, but reality show breakups are almost always messy, so this likely won’t be the last time the two speak on the subject.

And that’s Molly Mae and Tommy from Love Island‘s breakup explained.

Love Island Seasons 1-6 are currently available for streaming.

