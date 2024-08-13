Love Island USA Season 6 Reunion Date Confirmed

Love Island USA’s Season 6 reunion is on the way, letting fans catch up with the couples who found love on the show and definitely didn’t split up the moment the cameras stopped rolling. But just when is it? Here’s what you should know.

Here’s When Love Island USA Season 6’s Reunion is Happening

Love Island USA’s Season 6 reunion special will hit Peacock on Monday, August 19 at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT. As with the main show, it’ll be hosted by Ariana Madix and will, according to Peacock, feature “the winners, some fan-favorite couples, and a few of this season’s bombshells.”

As such, you shouldn’t expect to see every islander there, but the ones who caused a stir or captured the hearts of the viewers should all be present. Plus, there are the winners, Serena Page and Kordell Beckham, to catch up with. Have they stayed together, or did they split, like a few past winners?

The Love Island USA special is being advertised as a Peacock exclusive. Given that the streaming platform is currently only available in the US, international viewers may be able to watch it eventually (or elsewhere), but for now the reunion is only going to be available in the US.

Unlike some reality TV shows, Love Island wasn’t filmed months in advance, so it’ll only have been about a month since the islanders last saw each other. There’s also the promise of “juicy unseen bits”, moments that were left on the cutting room floor. Based on previous reunions, this one should be about an hour long, so there should be plenty for fans to get to grips with.

The confirmed reunion date for Love Island USA Season 6 is Monday, August 19 at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT, streaming exclusively on Peacock.

