Are Olivia and Korey From Love Island Still Together? Answered

Love Island Season 3 ended with Korey Gandy and Olivia Kaiser as the grand winners. But what happened after that? Are Olivia and Korey from Love Island still together, or did their love fizzle out after they left the island? Here’s the answer.

Are Olivia and Korey From Love Island Together?

Olivia and Korey from Love Island are not together because they broke up shortly after the show ended. They were together long enough to be interviewed for the After the Island podcast, but Korey then posted a message to his Instagram confirming they were broken up.

The original message has either been deleted or lost among Korey’s other Instagram posts, but it was preserved on Reddit. “A mutual decision to step back in our relationship and just be friends for now,” Korey said. “When we were on Love Island everything was perfect and I can say that was honestly the happiest moment of my life. Unfortunately, that’s not real life and in the real world we’re now faced with real world challenges, some that we couldn’t overcome.”

Some Redditors expressed doubt as to whether the relationship was ever real in the first place, but there was absolutely something there. But it’s a familiar enough problem, one that sinks a lot of reality TV relationships.

Whether it’s a villa, an island, or whatever, these shows create an artificial environment where nothing of the real world intrudes. Once they’re out of the door, plenty of couples find that reality gets in the way or that the person they ended up with isn’t quite the person they saw on the show. At least, in this case, the pair got $100,000 prize money out of the situation.

So, the answer to whether Olivia and Korey from Love Island are still together is that they’re not. They split up not long after the show ended.

