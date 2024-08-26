It’s always strange when a character gets recast in a show, but it’s even weirder when the show blows up on Netflix after years and makes the topic relevant again. That’s what’s happening to Sky One’s A Discovery of Witches, so here’s why the series recast Baldwin in Season 3.

Recommended Videos

Why Does a Different Actor Play Baldwin in A Discovery of Witches Season 3?

Baldwin is a pretty major character in A Discovery of Witches, being the head of the powerful de Clermont family. However, despite his important role, the character’s original actor, Trystan Gravelle, was unable to return for Season 3. Thankfully, the change has nothing to do with drama behind the scenes.

“Due to scheduling conflicts arising from COVID-19, the wonderful Trystan Gravelle was unable to continue as Baldwin Montclair for season three,” a spokesperson told RadioTimes.com in 2021. “However, he has handed the baton to the fantastic Peter McDonald who we’re sure you’ll absolutely love as the intimidating head of the de Clermont family.”

The timing of Gravelle’s departure wasn’t great, as Baldwin was vital to the plot of A Discovery of Witches Season 3, appearing in all but one episode. Fortunately, McDonald took over and didn’t miss a beat, continuing to make Baldwin an intimidating presence in the series.

Related: Will There Be a Season 2 of Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War?

Fans who miss Gravelle’s acting will be happy to hear that he’s still working. In fact, he has a big role in Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power as Pharazôn, the King of Númenor. He’s set to return for Season 2 in 2024 and cause more trouble for Galadriel and Co.

And that’s why A Discovery of Witches recast Baldwin in Season 3.

A Discovery of Witches is now streaming on Netflix.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy